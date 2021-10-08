Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie's dad came up empty in Florida park search: LIVE UPDATES

Petito’s family opens up on hunt for Brian Laundrie; believes he’s ‘missing piece’ to puzzle

Brian Laundrie has been on the run for several weeks since his fiancé, Gabby Petito, was declared missing and the Petito family believes he holds the answers to what happened to their daughter.

The Petito and Schmidt families sat down with Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle to vocalize their frustrations regarding the ongoing manhunt for Laundrie and their hopes to find answers."

Just turn yourself in," Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt said of Laundrie. "It’s just getting more and more frustrating as days go on. I don’t know what’s taking so long."

Read the full story