Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie's dad came up empty in Florida park search: LIVE UPDATES
Brian Laundrie's father, Christopher, has left the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Thursday after his lawyer said he was there to point out his son's "favorite trails and spots."
Brian Laundrie has been on the run for several weeks since his fiancé, Gabby Petito, was declared missing and the Petito family believes he holds the answers to what happened to their daughter.
The Petito and Schmidt families sat down with Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle to vocalize their frustrations regarding the ongoing manhunt for Laundrie and their hopes to find answers."
Just turn yourself in," Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt said of Laundrie. "It’s just getting more and more frustrating as days go on. I don’t know what’s taking so long."
Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family lawyer, released a statement about Brian Laundrie's father, Chris Laundrie, assisting police in the search effort.
"Today Chris Laundrie accompanied members of law enforcement into the Reserve to show them the trails and places Chris and Brian have hiked and which Brian was known to frequent," Bertolino said. "There were no discoveries but the effort was helpful to all. It seems the water in the Preserve is receding and certain areas are more accessible to search."
"The entire Laundrie family is grateful for the hard work of the dedicated members of law enforcement that have been searching the Preserve for Brian over the last few weeks," he continued. "Hopefully Brian will be located soon." -Michael Lee
