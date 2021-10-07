Who is Christopher Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s father?

Christopher Laundrie, the father of Brian Laundrie, visited the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Thursday to assist law enforcement in searching for his fugitive son.

Laundrie spent about three and a half hours with police at the park before leaving. Brian, 23, remains a person of interest in the homicide of Gabby Petito. He is also alleged to have committed debit card fraud.

Christopher Laundrie, 62, and Roberta Laundrie, 55, live in North Port, Florida, according to public records. The couple have two children: Cassandra "Cassie" Laundrie, 32, and Brian.

LIVE UPDATES: SEARCH FOR BRIAN LAUNDRIE

The Laundries own Juicer Services, a company started in 2017 that sells and services commercial juicing equipment.

The Florida company registry lists Roberta Laundrie as the "registered agent" of the company, and a New York registry from 2018 lists Christopher Laundrie as CEO of the company.

The couple runs the company out of their 1,448-square-foot home.

Both Christopher and his wife are being represented by attorney Steven Bertolino.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about Christopher Laundrie’s involvement in the search Thursday, Bertolino said, "Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve."

"Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better," Bertolino added. "The preserve has been closed to the public — and the Laundries as well — but the parents have been cooperating since the search began."

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.