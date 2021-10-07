Virginia mother, Indian immigrant fights DOJ ‘target’ on backs of parents: These are ‘good people’

The Department of Justice announced its labeling of parents speaking out against woke school curriculum as "domestic terrorists" and Parents Defending Education vice president of strategy Asra Nomani refuses to allow her fellow parents to be victimized by the government.

Nomani, a Virginia parent and Indian immigrant, shared with "Fox News Primetime" how she had lived in poverty as an English as a second language student. Now, immigrant parents in her community have been told to "check their privileges" just because their children attend good schools like Nomani’s own son.

"That’s when I woke up and realized they were putting a target on the backs of parents," she said. "And now we have that confirmed with this ridiculous justice department declaration of war on us."

"People have to be very clear – stand clear for your values and be unapologetic as a parent," she said.

Nomani voiced that every American should be "outraged at this overreach" by the DOJ, especially immigrants like herself.

"I am Muslim," she said. "I have chased terrorists around the world. I have gone to Guantanamo Bay… And I can tell you that these parents, they have names like Harry and Stacy, they’re good, good people, just like parents all over this country."

"The Justice Department has waged a war on the wrong people," she went on. "We are the protectors of children and they must stand with us, not against us."

But the mother said she and other parents refuse to be disheartened when "the faces of our children" bring clarity in the fight against governmental injustices.

Nomani prepared to attend a protest outside Luther Jackson Middle School on Thursday night while the Fairfax County School Board held a meeting. She described more than 100 parents standing outside the school in defiance against the threat from the DOJ and FBI.

"Parents are going to be defending children and defending education."