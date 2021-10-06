Philadelphia mom speaks out, 'won't be intimidated' by DOJ's targeting of parents

A Pennsylvania mother who previously pushed back against her suburban Philadelphia school district injecting critical race theory into its curriculum in 2020 joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday to sound off on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's directive targeting parents at school board meetings; which allows for the FBI to investigate claims alleged to be "intimidation" or other somewhat vague characteristics.

Elana Fishbein, a doctor of social work from Gladwyne, previously worked to start a nationwide movement after learning of her fourth-grade son's "cultural proficiency" lessons in the Lower Merion Township School District.

Of the texts the younger Fishbein was to be subjected to was "Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness" that is meant to "connect" White children "with their instincts about racism," according to its author.

"Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values," Attorney General Merrick Garland said of his effort in a statement Monday. "Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety."

Host Tucker Carlson referenced Fishbein's previous activism during the interview, noting she "fought back against the indoctrination" and "made a particularly eloquent case for why the school should just teach your kids academics."

"How does it feel to be designated a domestic terrorist for demanding that?" he asked, referring to Garland's directive.

"This is indeed appalling, outrageous, insane that the DOJ is weaponizing the FBI to oppose the policies and actions of [critics of] the school board. This is something that should be very worrisome to every single parent in our country," she said.

She lamented the fact many parents will be cowed by Garland's directive, in fear that they will be targeted by the FBI or charged with a crime for simply exercising First Amendment rights before their local elected leaders.

"That is one of the biggest weapons is the weapon of terrorists to intimidate the opposition so there will not be any opposition," she said.

"However, that is an essential part of my work and my movement: knowledge in education to mobilize for parents, to empower them so we expose what they are doing in schools, therefore, are parents all over the country in many states are going to school boards and are going together so they won’t be intimidated, they can support each other, and insist on exposing specifically what is being taught in classes," Fishbein concluded.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.