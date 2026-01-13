SEE IT: Police guard Chicago home of surgeon ex charged in Ohio dentist double murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CHICAGO — The door to the Chicago apartment where an Ohio murder suspect lived sat under police watch for hours after he was arrested in the double homicide.

The suspect, Michael McKee, is accused in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Spencer Tepe, a dentist, and 39-year-old Monique Tepe. Both were found dead with gunshot wounds in their Columbus, Ohio, home. McKee is Monique's ex-husband, according to court records.

Authorities say McKee was living in a high-rise apartment building on Chicago’s Near North Side at the time of his arrest.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital showed a uniformed officer stationed outside McKee’s apartment on the building’s 12th floor after his arrest.

WATCH: Police seen outside apartment of Ohio double-murder suspect

A longtime resident who lives in the building said she was shocked to learn the suspect lived just floors away.

"I talked to him at the pool," said Gera-Lind Kolarik, 72, who has lived in the building since the 1980s. "There was nothing that seemed unusual."

Kolarik said she recognized McKee after seeing his photograph shared by a television reporter outside the building.

The following day, she recorded video of police guarding the apartment and later observed investigators removing boxes and clothing from the high-rise apartment.

"And I saw the door open and I saw officers bringing stuff out and putting it in the boxes, clothing. I saw clothing and things like that," she said.

Kolarik also observed evidence trucks from the Columbus, Ohio, Police Department at the Chicago apartment building. Authorities have not detailed what evidence, if any, was recovered.

Residents at The Pierre, a luxury apartment built in the late 1920s, say the heavy police presence was unexpected in a building typically known for its quiet atmosphere.

"You never think something like this is happening right next door," Kolarik said.

A public service announcement shared with Fox News Digital showed that residents were warned of an "active police investigation involving a resident."

"You may see and encounter law enforcement officials in and around the building over the next few days," it said. "We want to assure everyone there is no immediate threat or danger to anyone in the building as a result of this investigation."

McKee appeared in a Rockford, Illinois, courtroom on Monday afternoon, where he waived his extradition rights, and his attorney indicated he will plead not guilty after going back to Ohio.

He is charged with two counts of premeditated aggravated murder charges in Ohio in relation to Spencer and Monique's deaths. McKee was booked at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.