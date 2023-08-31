Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Security guard, customer killed in exchange of gunfire at Indiana home improvement store

IN officer claimed 'another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence'

Associated Press
Published
A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city's northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

"It does appear that they were shooting at each other," Weilhammer said. "Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this."

Indiana Fox News graphic

An exchange of gunfire at an Indiana home improvement store left two people dead. (Fox News)

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store's lumber yard, local news outlets reported.


 