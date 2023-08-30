Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana police sergeant fined $35.50 for fatal collision with pedestrian in crosswalk

Ft. Wayne Sgt. Joshua Hartup has been disciplined for 4 previous on-duty crashes

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Fort Wayne police officer with a history of traffic offenses pleaded guilty to an infraction Wednesday after his vehicle fatally injured a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk.

Sgt. Joshua Hartup pleaded guilty to failing to yield to a pedestrian causing bodily injury and was fined $35.50 by an Allen Superior Court magistrate, local news outlets reported. He previously paid $139.50 in court costs.

INDIANA POLICE ARREST 2ND MAN IN CONNECTION WITH JULY BLOCK PARTY SHOOTING THAT LEFT 1 DEAD, 17 OTHERS INJURED

Hartup’s unmarked police vehicle struck Henry Najdeski, a Fort Wayne attorney, on April 19. Najdeski died from his injuries three days later.

Fort Wayne, Bloomington, South Bend crime

An Indiana police sergeant has been fined $35.50 for fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle.

A telephone message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Hartup's attorney, Adam Henry.

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS MACHETE-WIELDING MAN IN INDIANAPOLIS

After the crash, Hartup issued a statement saying that as he was completing a turn at an intersection, "I struck a pedestrian. I immediately stopped my vehicle, grabbed my radio, and started aid to the pedestrian, and called dispatch to send medics."

Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander announced this month that Hartup was not criminally liable for Najdeski’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hartup has not received any police department discipline for the crash. He was disciplined for four previous crashes while on duty.