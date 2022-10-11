Secret Service agents hospitalized after exposure to ‘powdery substance’

The U.S. Secret Service agents said Tuesday that two of its agents were hospitalized after exposure to a "powdery substance" suspected of being narcotics.

Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division made a traffic stop in the 1700 Block of New York Avenue in Washington, D.C. around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

During the stop, officers came in contact with what USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described as a "powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics."

One individual was taken into custody, and officers were being evaluated, Guglielmi said in a tweet.

CBS News’ Nicole Sganga, citing DC Hazmat, reports that the "powdery substance" was horse tranquilizer, but this was not independently confirmed by USSS.

Fox News has reached out to USSS for more details and will update this story accordingly.

