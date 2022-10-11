Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Secret Service agents hospitalized after exposure to ‘powdery substance’

USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the substance is believed to be a narcotic

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The U.S. Secret Service agents said Tuesday that two of its agents were hospitalized after exposure to a "powdery substance" suspected of being narcotics. 

Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division made a traffic stop in the 1700 Block of New York Avenue in Washington, D.C. around 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

FILE: A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division police car is parked in front of the White House in Washington, April 21, 2022.

FILE: A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division police car is parked in front of the White House in Washington, April 21, 2022. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

During the stop, officers came in contact with what USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described as a "powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics." 

One individual was taken into custody, and officers were being evaluated, Guglielmi said in a tweet. 

CBS News’ Nicole Sganga, citing DC Hazmat, reports that the "powdery substance" was horse tranquilizer, but this was not independently confirmed by USSS. 

Fox News has reached out to USSS for more details and will update this story accordingly. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

