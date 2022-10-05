Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

Secret Service wrote 'no responsive records' found relating to visitor logs at Biden's homes in Delaware

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report on Wednesday.

The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.

In a letter dated September 27, Secret Service deputy director Faron Paramore wrote, "the agency conducted an additional search of relevant program offices for potentially responsive records," according to the paper.

"This search also produced no responsive records," the letter read. "Accordingly, your appeal is denied."

EX-HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER: FBI ‘ALTERED HISTORY’ IN HANDLING OF LAPTOP BEFORE 2020 ELECTION

It remains unclear who Biden has met with at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

It remains unclear who Biden has met with at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The denial is the latest in a series of developments involving Biden’s records.

In a March 2010 email reviewed by Fox New Digital, the office of then-Vice President Biden expressed concerns about the University of Delaware’s terms for the "deed of gift" for his Senate papers "due to the political sensitivities" that could arise from releasing the papers to the public.

The email went on to list some sections that needed to be reviewed, including "Property ownership," "Timing of archival processing and public release," "Opportunity for review prior to release," and "Scope."

President Biden has spent a significant amount of time during his presidency at his homes in Delaware.

President Biden has spent a significant amount of time during his presidency at his homes in Delaware. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

Biden has defended the decision not to release the Senate papers during his 2020 presidential campaign, saying that the papers could become political "fodder."

In April 2020, Business Insider reported that Biden’s campaign dispatched operatives to the University of Delaware's library in the past year to rifle through his secretive Senate records there, raising the possibility they accessed documents related to Tara Reade's accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him in 1993.

Hunter Biden's former business associate Tony Bobulinski alleges FBI 'altered history' in 2020 election Video

Meanwhile, Republicans have called for transparency regarding the records of who met with Biden at his Delaware homes.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, told the Post that the agency’s claims of no records existing are "a bunch of malarkey."

"Americans deserve to know who President Biden is meeting with, especially since we know that he routinely met with [Biden's son] Hunter’s business associates during his time as vice president," Comer said.

Biden has spent about 200 days of his presidency in Delaware, according to reports.

The Post said it is evaluating legal options to acquire the visitor logs.

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne, Joe Schoffstall and Gregg Re contributed to this report.

