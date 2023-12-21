Seattle porch pirate's 'colorful' car caught on camera after theft

A not-so-sneaky porch pirate in a Seattle neighborhood was caught in the act on camera thanks to their brightly-colored vehicle.

"Iridescent," Carly Craft, victim of the crime laughed while telling FOX 13 Seattle about the incident. "It almost looks like gasoline on concrete."

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the video showed the "colorful" car cruising around the parking lot before approaching Craft's porch.

"I thought my package had arrived," Craft said. "I was notified it was there but when I got home, it was gone."

Craft took to social media after watching the moment the crime happened and put the thief on blast by posting the video.

"It’s like he followed him," she said. "It was almost calculated."

The vehicle in question is described as a Honda Insight that has a busted-out back window and is covered in plastic. There is also a tire donut on the rear passenger side wheel.

"It’s very identifiable," Craft said. "It is the flashiest car that I would imagine you’re doing crime in. It’s my home. Someone calls him out and says, ‘Hey, I saw you on the video stealing packages.’"

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call Seattle police at 206-625-5011.

The Seattle Police Department was not immediately available for comment.