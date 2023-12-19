Colorado armed robbers' getaway vehicle stolen during heist in ironic twist

Three armed robbers in Colorado had the tables turned on them when someone stole their getaway car, resulting in two of them being arrested, police said.

The masked trio went into the Hi Lo Check Cashing in the Denver suburb of Commerce City just before 11 a.m., the Commerce City Police Department said Tuesday.

During the heist, a female thief "seized the opportunity to do what criminals do – steal what was very likely already a stolen vehicle," a Tuesday police Facebook post said.

The robbers inside the business were forced to flee on foot before two of them were arrested.

"Bested by an industry colleague," the police department said. "It happens to everyone, boys. Because the female car thief took their ride, the armed suspects were forced to flee on foot... and we caught two of them (juvenile males)... and two of their guns."

The third suspect is still being sought.

No one was harmed during the incident. Authorities said they were grateful to the car thief.

"So ma'am – whoever you are – we'd like to shake your hand," police said. "Then slap a pair of handcuffs on it because you're also facing Motor Vehicle Theft charges."