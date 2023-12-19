Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Colorado armed robbers' getaway vehicle stolen during heist in ironic twist

The Commerce City Police Department addressed the thieves in a Facebook post writing, 'Happens to everyone, boys'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Masked Colorado robbers arrested after getaway vehicle stolen during robbery, police say Video

Masked Colorado robbers arrested after getaway vehicle stolen during robbery, police say

The trio was trying to rob a check cashing business when a female thief made off with their car, forcing them to flee on foot, police said

Three armed robbers in Colorado had the tables turned on them when someone stole their getaway car, resulting in two of them being arrested, police said. 

The masked trio went into the Hi Lo Check Cashing in the Denver suburb of Commerce City just before 11 a.m., the Commerce City Police Department said Tuesday. 

During the heist, a female thief "seized the opportunity to do what criminals do – steal what was very likely already a stolen vehicle," a Tuesday police Facebook post said. 

The robbers inside the business were forced to flee on foot before two of them were arrested. 

Video footage of a getaway car stolen from a parking lot

Video surveillance captures the moment a thief stole the getaway vehicle for three armed robbers at a Colorado check cashing business, police said.  (Commerce City Police Department )

"Bested by an industry colleague," the police department said. "It happens to everyone, boys. Because the female car thief took their ride, the armed suspects were forced to flee on foot... and we caught two of them (juvenile males)... and two of their guns."

The third suspect is still being sought. 

Two Commerce City police vehicles parked outside a business

Commerce City police vehicle parked outside a business.  (Commerce City Police Department)

No one was harmed during the incident. Authorities said they were grateful to the car thief. 

"So ma'am – whoever you are – we'd like to shake your hand," police said. "Then slap a pair of handcuffs on it because you're also facing Motor Vehicle Theft charges."

