Washington DC

Armed thieves in Washington, DC steal expensive Canada Goose coat from college student: video

The luxury winter coats have been a hot item for thieves as they range from $950 to $1875 per jacket

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An American University student was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Dec. 12. The thieves stole the student's expensive Canada Goose jacket. (FOX 5)

A group of armed thieves stole a Canada Goose jacket from a bicyclist in the middle of the day in Washington, D.C., police say.

Surveillance video released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows the shocking moment a college student's luxury winter coat was stolen off his back in broad daylight in the nation's capital.

The video shows a white car blocking the path of an American University college student and two suspects surround the young adult's pathway.

Police said that one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Surveillance footage of white car with suspects in it

The suspects drove up to the college student around 3:45 p.m. and blocked his path as he was riding his bike, Metro police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Canada Goose jacket on person

Canada Goose winter coats start out at $950 and can run as high as $1,875, according to the designer's website. (Getty Images)

The unidentified college student said that he was "minding his business" when the suspects demanded his jacket, adding that they threatened to kill him.

"Give me the coat, or I’m going to kill you," the student told FOX 5 DC when explaining the situation.

After the pair successfully stole the coat, the video showed them driving off down the residential street.

The student said that the experience was "scary" and that it should not happen in broad daylight to young college students.

"I kinda saw what was going to happen coming as soon as they started driving quickly towards me," the student said to the outlet. "It was a pretty scary thing I hope no one has to go through. That shouldn't be happening so close to a high school and AU and where a lot of people were walking around – especially in broad daylight."

White car leaving crime scene

The two alleged thieves drove off onto a residential street after stealing the student's Canada Goose jacket. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Thieves have been targeting people wearing the expensive winter coats that range from $1,000 to $1,800 since last winter.

FOX 5 reported that three Canada Goose coats were stolen from people in D.C. in November.

Canada Goose jackets on rack

Jackets and parkas hang on display at the new Canada Goose Holdings Inc. store in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Getty Images)

Metro police suspect some of the stolen coats are being resold online.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.