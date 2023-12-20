Armed thieves in Washington, DC steal expensive Canada Goose coat from college student: video

A group of armed thieves stole a Canada Goose jacket from a bicyclist in the middle of the day in Washington, D.C., police say.

Surveillance video released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows the shocking moment a college student's luxury winter coat was stolen off his back in broad daylight in the nation's capital.

The video shows a white car blocking the path of an American University college student and two suspects surround the young adult's pathway.

Police said that one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The unidentified college student said that he was "minding his business" when the suspects demanded his jacket, adding that they threatened to kill him.

"Give me the coat, or I’m going to kill you," the student told FOX 5 DC when explaining the situation.

After the pair successfully stole the coat, the video showed them driving off down the residential street.

The student said that the experience was "scary" and that it should not happen in broad daylight to young college students.

"I kinda saw what was going to happen coming as soon as they started driving quickly towards me," the student said to the outlet. "It was a pretty scary thing I hope no one has to go through. That shouldn't be happening so close to a high school and AU and where a lot of people were walking around – especially in broad daylight."

Thieves have been targeting people wearing the expensive winter coats that range from $1,000 to $1,800 since last winter.

FOX 5 reported that three Canada Goose coats were stolen from people in D.C. in November.

Metro police suspect some of the stolen coats are being resold online.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.