Seattle plumber grabs bat in attempt to stop carjacking suspect accused of killing 80-year-old dog walker

Seattle Police detectives are searching for the suspect who carjacked an 80-year-old dog walker, dragging her, then running over her with her own car Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, police responded to a neighborhood in Seattle for reports of a carjacking.

When officers arrived, they located a woman in her 80s receiving CPR from a bystander.

Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police determined the woman was a neighborhood dog walker.

During the carjacking and struggle, she was dragged by her car and fatally injured. Multiple bystanders attempted to intervene, but they were unsuccessful.

Several neighbors spoke to FOX 13 and described the harrowing incident.

"I heard some commotion and screaming. It sounded like a crash," Laura Dynan, a neighbor who witnessed the carjacking, told FOX 13.

Dynan told police she was inside her house when she heard the struggle between the dog walker and the man.

"I basically got out of my front door before I realized there were dogs running down the street and screaming," Dynan said.

Dynan added that by the time she was able to get outside, the suspect was already at the wheel of the victim's blue SUV.

FOX 13 reported that Dynan saw the suspect run over the woman with her SUV, and as she lay wounded in the street, a man was chasing after the carjacker with what she thought looked like a baseball bat.

"He was a plumber working in the neighborhood who happened to have a bat on him who was trying to save her," Dynan said.

Dynan said the plumber tried to smash out the back window of the stolen SUV and damaged the front windshield, freeing some of the dogs inside.

"The guy with the bat was batting out all the windows. There were dogs leaping out. It was just chaos," Dynan recalled. "He had her car, he had those dogs. There was no reason to run her over."

Neighbors told FOX 13 the suspect also smashed into vehicles parked on the street.

The suspect fled the area in her stolen vehicle and was not located.

Later in the afternoon, police responded to a report that a dead dog had been found with stab wounds near a blue recycling bin in a park. The stolen SUV was also located near the dead dog and was abandoned, police said.

Seattle Police are actively searching for the suspects, and no arrests have been made.

Dynan believes the woman likely died trying to save the pets that were in her care.

"All the dogs that were in the car were not hers. They were other people’s in the neighborhood, and she was trying to protect them, I’m sure," Dynan said.

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Seattle Police Department.