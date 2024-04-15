North Carolina good Samaritan opens fire on carjacker before stolen truck mows him down: video

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A North Carolina carjacking suspect faces murder charges after police say he mowed down a good Samaritan who helped thwart a carjacking attempt and died after opening fire on the suspect, who stole the victim's work truck instead before fleeing the scene in eyewitness video taken outside a Burger King restaurant.

The incident happened in March, but the graphic video emerged online over the weekend.

MUGSHOTS RELEASED, REVEALING FIRST LOOK AT SUSPECTS IN CASE OF MISSING KANSAS WOMEN

It shows the victim, whom Lumberton police identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Adam Lecompte, confronting suspect Ricky Driggers, 28, in the crowded parking lot.

"Don't get in the godd--- truck, fool," Lecompte shouts, gun drawn.

The suspect ignores him, hops in the driver's seat and shuts the door as Lecompte opens fire. At least four gunshots can be heard on the video.

The suspect slams the truck in reverse and backs up through the parking lot.

UTAH SQUATTER TAKES PLEA DEAL IN TEEN FARMER'S MURDER; LEADS DETECTIVES TO ‘SKELETAL REMAINS’

As Lecompte and another man remain in the lane, the truck reappears in the video, speeding toward them.

"Get out of the way!" bystanders can be heard shouting.

Lecompte does not make it in time and is struck head-on with his own truck, thrown into the air and dragged about 20 yards over the curb and across a grassy field.

The driver, who police have identified as Driggers, then cut across the field to another parking lot and made a getaway attempt.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested him later after he wrecked the truck on Highway 41, police told the local news station, WBTW. First responders rushed Lecompte to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Now, Driggers is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery and fleeing arrest, court records show.

At the time of his arrest, he had pending charges of driving without a license, reckless driving, DWI and a slew of traffic violations.