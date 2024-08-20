Teen hits NYPD officer with stolen car, rams vehicles before dramatic rooftop arrest, video shows

Wild video has been released showing a teen suspect slamming a stolen car into several vehicles and then hitting a police officer before fleeing the scene on foot only to be apprehended by police on a rooftop.

The video, consisting of bodycam footage from the NYPD, shows 19-year-old Keyah Richardson driving a stolen white sedan when police attempt to pull him over in Queens, New York City, around 5 p.m. Sunday.

A police officer jumps out of his vehicle and tries to confront Richardson, but the teen instead recklessly backs up the sedan at speed, clipping another car and rolling over a traffic cone before plowing into the metal shutters of a building – narrowing missing a mother who is walking with her small child.

MIGRANTS AS YOUNG AS 11 BEHIND CENTRAL PARK ROBBERY SPIKE: POLICE FORCED TO DEPLOY DRONES, BEEF UP PATROLS

"Don’t move, don’t move, police!" the officer shouts before drawing his gun.

The hooded Richardson then puts the boot down and tries to speed away against traffic down a one-way street, the video posted to X by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry shows.

The stolen sedan strikes another officer as he tries to jump out of the way, which pinned the same officer between his car and a parked vehicle, Daughtry wrote in the post’s caption.

NYC MIGRANT ACCUSED IN KNIFEPOINT RAPE WAS CAUGHT, RELEASED AT BORDER: ICE

Richardson then speeds away down the narrow street, smashing into several vehicles along the way, another police officer’s bodycam shows.

The teen then ditches the car a few blocks away and tries to evade police by fleeing via a subway platform.

Daughtry said that the NYPD "would not let him get away after he tried to kill one of their own" and gave chase with Richardson running onto a street before climbing up a ladder to scale the roof of a building. He then jumped onto a second roof before getting "trapped" and then captured by police.

Aerial video footage shows several police arresting Richardson atop the roof with another two officers overhead on a tower ladder.

"Utilizing our NYPD Aviation Units and with the assistance of ESU [Emergency Services Unit], we were finally able to end this suspect’s criminal rampage and apprehend him," Daughtry wrote. "Another stolen car recovered, another violent criminal off your streets, and most importantly, your cops go home to their families.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daughtry said the officer who was hit by the sedan was treated at a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Richardson, of Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn, was hit with a slew of charges including attempted aggravated murder, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, possession of burglar tools and criminal possession of a weapon.

It is unclear what weapon he had on him. The New York Post reported that Richardson had no prior arrests.