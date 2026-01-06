Seattle order to stop drug arrests ‘creating havoc’ for people fending off addicts surviving on theft: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle’s new approach to drug enforcement is triggering alarm among police and public safety advocates, who warn the city is quietly sliding back toward the conditions that once fueled crime, open-air drug markets and deadly overdoses.

City leaders last week pushed back against criticism that they had effectively stopped prosecuting drug users, saying there had been no formal policy change. The clarification came in an email from the Seattle Police Department, which said officers were still expected to enforce drug laws despite an internal communication that sparked backlash.

"There has been no policy change," new Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "You’ll know when I announce a policy change, because I’ll announce a policy change."

Critics, however, say the reality on the ground tells a different story.

SEATTLE LEADERS SLAMMED FOR POLICE ORDER TO STOP PROSECUTING DRUG USERS

Andrea Suarez, founder of the nonprofit We Heart Seattle, which works with people experiencing homelessness and addiction, said the city's policies have created a "safe place" for drug addicts and criminals.

"It will trap people longer in the cycle of addiction, creating havoc in our communities as they survive off theft, by and large," she said.

Conservative radio host and Seattle-based commentator Jason Rantz told Fox News Digital city officials are downplaying concerns by insisting nothing has changed, even as enforcement practices shift in practice.

According to Rantz, the change did not originate with Wilson but with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, which he said has signaled prosecutors will decline to pursue most drug cases except those deemed "egregious."

"That’s de facto decriminalization," Rantz said, regardless of how city officials describe it. He warned that when officers believe arrests will not be charged, enforcement inevitably collapses. "Officers aren’t going to risk injury or their careers for arrests they know won’t stick."

Rantz said the city risks returning to conditions it has already experienced — widespread public drug use, open-air dealing and surging overdoses. He pointed to past diversion-based approaches that failed to deliver promised results, arguing Seattle is repeating a cycle with well-documented consequences.

MEET THE SOCIALIST MAMDANI-STYLE MAYOR JUST ELECTED TO RUN WEST COAST'S 5TH LARGEST CITY

"This isn’t speculation," Rantz said. "We’ve already lived this."

As a resident who lives and works in Seattle, Rantz said the effects are already felt daily. He described routinely encountering people actively using fentanyl or meth while walking his dog and said many residents, particularly downtown workers and small business owners, live with constant fear that city leaders dismiss.

That fear, he said, is not unfounded. Rantz cited a recent attack on an elderly woman who was struck in the face with a board containing a nail, leaving her blind. The suspect has a long criminal history but remained on the streets.

BLUE CITIES U-TURN ON DISTRIBUTING DRUG SUPPLIES TO ADDICTS AFTER PROGRESSIVE POLICIES FAIL TO STEM EPIDEMIC

"These crimes are random," Rantz said. "It can happen to anyone — a tourist, a worker, someone just going to a doctor’s appointment."

Rantz also warned the shift could worsen Seattle’s ongoing police staffing crisis. City leaders said last year that the department was 260 officers short, KOMO News reported.

"If cops can’t police, they won’t stay," Rantz said, warning retirements and resignations could push the department toward dysfunction.

INCUMBENT SEATTLE MAYOR CONCEDES TO MAMDANI-STYLE 'SOCIALIST' WHO TAPPED HER PARENTS FOR MONEY WHILE RUNNING

Rantz argued the people most harmed by lax enforcement are the same ones city leaders say they are trying to help.

"The first victims are the homeless and drug-addicted individuals themselves," he said. "Instead of getting help, they’re being emboldened to continue habits that will kill them — while the rest of the city pays the price in crime and disorder."

Public safety advocates working directly on the streets say those concerns are already playing out.

SEATTLE'S SOCIALIST MAYOR MAY BE 'LESS CONSTRAINED' THAN MAMDANI, WASHINGTON POST WARNS

Suarez said drug activity has rapidly spread into residential neighborhoods and public spaces.

"Today looked more like Gotham City than the Emerald City," Suarez wrote in a post on X, citing growing drug scenes in Beacon Hill, Mount Baker, city parks and along sidewalks.

Suarez told Fox News Digital that diverting offenders away from prosecution removes a critical point of accountability.

"Not prosecuting for possession and public consumption and instead diverting to Community Court or the LEAD program simply removes rock bottom for an addict," Suarez said.

She questioned what actually happens after an officer decides to arrest someone or divert them, arguing the process remains unclear years after diversion programs were introduced.

"Nobody can explain what the system within the system is once an officer decides to arrest or hand off to LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion)," Suarez said. "It is 2026, and we still do not have answers on how this proclaimed, award-winning, evidence-based program is better than sweating it out in jail."

Suarez warned that diversion without consequences can trap people in addiction and fuel property crime. She also argued Seattle’s permissive approach has turned the city into a magnet for drug activity.

"Seattle has been and seems to forever be a safe place for drug addicts and criminals to come to easily score and use drugs and avoid accountability," Suarez said. "It is why our homeless numbers never improve."

"We have an inflow crisis in ‘Freeattle,’" she added.

SEATTLE LEADERS SLAMMED FOR POLICE ORDER TO STOP PROSECUTING DRUG USERS

The Seattle Police Officers Guild also weighed in, releasing a statement from President Mike Solan sharply criticizing the city’s direction. Solan described the decision to limit arrests for open drug use as "horrifically dangerous" and warned it would lead to "more death and societal decay."

"This is commonly referred to as ‘suicidal empathy,’" Solan said. He added that officers are reluctant to refer cases to diversion programs they believe are ineffective and said Seattle’s streets have already shown the fallout from similar policies: "death, decay, blight and crime."

"Now, with this resurrected insane direction, death, destruction and more human suffering will be supercharged," Solan warned.

In response to concerns raised by police, advocates and residents, the Seattle Police Department said officers will continue enforcing drug laws and making arrests when they have probable cause, despite criticism that enforcement is being scaled back.

"Our mission remains the same and we are aligned with the City Attorney and Mayor’s Office when it comes to keeping Seattle safe from dangerous drugs," a Seattle Police Department spokesperson said. "Our officers will continue to make drug-related arrests if they have probable cause. They will also collaborate with prosecutors."

The department said officers can flag cases where diversion may be ineffective and coordinate with prosecutors on other options, including prosecution.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Chief Shon Barnes reiterated that position in a recent message to officers, writing, "Our mission remains unchanged, and we fully support programs and policies aimed at reducing recidivism and breaking the cycle of repeated criminal justice involvement."

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office said guidance that took effect January 1, 2026, directs most drug possession and public use cases to be reviewed for diversion before charges are filed.

Under the memo, when an officer submits a report for knowing possession or public use, the case is first referred to the LEAD Liaison Team, which evaluates whether the individual has previously engaged with the program. If the person has refused or failed to meaningfully participate, prosecutors can consider other options.

The guidance also allows officers or prosecutors to elevate cases involving "unique, articulable circumstances" for possible prosecution. In those situations, the Criminal Division Chief may consult with LEAD officials, prosecutors and the referring officer before making a final decision.

Critics argue that while the policy preserves the possibility of prosecution, the default reliance on diversion could still discourage enforcement and leave neighborhoods dealing with increased disorder.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.