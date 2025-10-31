Incumbent Seattle mayor concedes to Mamdani-style 'socialist' who tapped her parents for money while running

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Incumbent Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's attempt to win re-election fell short after a razor-thin loss to local progressive activist and community organizer Katie Wilson.

Harrell conceded Thursday as the vote totals all but guaranteed a win for Wilson, who, like Zohran Mamdani, identifies as a democratic socialist. Wilson has become the latest self-described socialist to win elected office, but unlike many of the other socialist candidates who won their elections last week, but similar to Mamdani, Wilson will end up in a post charged with leading one of the country's largest metropolitan areas.

Wilson beat Harrell by less than 2,000 votes, according to the latest tally on the King County Elections website that was updated Wednesday.

SEATTLE RESPONSE TO HOMELESSNESS DIVIDES PROGRESSIVES IN UPCOMING MAYORAL RACE

"I just spoke with Mayor-elect Katie Wilson to congratulate her on a hard fought victory," Harrell said at the top of his speech, adding that his team was standing by to help with the transition "without hesitation."

"I feel very good about that conversation," Harrell said of the phone call. "And I feel very good about the future of this city, of this country still."

Wilson, perceived as the less experienced candidate, operates a small nonprofit called the Transit Riders Union. Her work has included advocating for policies around minimum wage increases, better access to public transit and affordable housing.

Prior to her establishment of the Transit Riders Union in 2011, Wilson worked several jobs in various unrelated industries, including as a barista, boatyard worker, apartment manager, lab technician, baker, construction worker and legal assistant.

Wilson has credited her parents with helping her run her campaign for mayor.

MAMDANI'S MOTHER IN UNEARTHED 2013 INTERVIEW: ‘HE IS NOT AN AMERICAN AT ALL’

"They send me a check periodically to help with the child care expenses," Wilson told Seattle's PubliCola, noting day care for her kids cost about $2,200 per month. Wilson did not share precisely how much her parents contribute, pointing out that she does not keep track. However, when pressed for more details, Wilson reportedly said the money comes in every few months.

"Before I decided to run for office, my husband and I were just kind of juggling our kid back and forth," Wilson continued about the child care costs her parents assist with. "We didn't have her in day care because it's so expensive. But then, when I decided to run, we're like, we really need child care."

Meanwhile, prior to moving to Seattle in 2004, Wilson lived in upstate New York. After graduating from high school in Binghamton, Wilson studied physics and philosophy at Oxford University, thanks to financial assistance from her parents living in New York.

Wilson ultimately left Oxford debt-free, which she credits to her parents. However, she also left without a degree, dropping out just six weeks before her graduation.

Leading up to Tuesday night's election, Wilson pledged to "Trump-proof" the City of Seattle and has been likened to New York City's Mamdani by political pundits.

Wilson, like Mamdani, has proposed policies like implementing government-run grocery stores. She pledged to explore government-backed grocery stores if elected this fall after accepting the endorsement from grocery workers union UFCW 3000, Washington’s largest private sector union. New York voters, meanwhile, saw a similar pitch from Mamdani.

Other priorities listed on Wilson's campaign page include environmental justice, equity, housing affordability, "progressive" tax reforms and action on homelessness.

Wilson, during the lead-up to the election, sparked controversy after she was unwilling to commit to removing homeless encampments in the city.

Wilson's victory Tuesday night marks a win for those on the far-left base of the Democratic Party. She will serve a four-year term until 2029, unless Wilson resigns or is otherwise removed before the term is over.