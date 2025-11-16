Seattle's socialist mayor may be 'less constrained' than Mamdani, Washington Post warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post suggested Seattle's Mayor-elect Katie Wilson may be even worse than New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in its latest editorial published Sunday.

"With much of the country fixated on New York's decision to elect as mayor a socialist with little experience, it was easy to miss the news that Seattle has done the same," the Post editorial board wrote. "Voters from coast to coast will now get to witness two real-time experiments in radical governance."

Wilson is a democratic socialist candidate who defeated Seattle's incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell in the race last week. Like Mamdani, she has openly campaigned on progressive ideas such as government-run grocery stores, despite their "record of failure," the Post noted.

Though Mamdani and Wilson's goals are similar, the Post noted that Wilson may have a higher chance of achieving them based on having a more progressive city council and city attorney.

"Wilson may be less constrained than Mamdani. Fellow progressives also toppled the incumbent president of the Seattle City Council and the city attorney while picking up two other seats," the Post editorial board wrote. "Only two of the seven council members have served more than one term. There are not many silver linings here, except that the country may be able to more quickly see the failures of their policies — which could prevent voters in other cities from falling for socialism."

The Post also mocked Wilson's promise of filling her cabinet with people from "Black, Indigenous, Asian and Pacific Islander, Latinx/Hispanic, and People of Color communities as well as that of women, immigrants and refugees, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities."

"We're sure 2SLGBTQIA+ Americans everywhere shed tears of joy, but it doesn't matter who she appoints if they're implementing policies that will make Seattle poorer and less safe," the board concluded.

The Washington Post editorial board frequently criticized Mamdani's socialist policies leading up to the New York City election earlier this month.

"He suggests rerunning a long list of failed social policy experiments more worthy of a late-night bull session at Bowdoin College than a serious political platform," the board wrote on Nov. 3.

The Post also warned New York readers about Mamdani's rise to fame after his primary victory in June.

"New Yorkers should be worried that he would lead Gotham back to the bad old days of civic dysfunction, and Democrats should fear that he will discredit their next generation of party leaders, almost all of whom are better than this democratic socialist," the Post wrote.

