Blue cities U-turn on distributing drug supplies to addicts after progressive policies fail to stem epidemic

At least two major West Coast cities are rethinking their so-called harm reduction policies that have sought to address addiction, signaling that these areas are overhauling their strategy to combat the drug crisis as addiction challenges persist.

While cities including San Francisco and Seattle have previously adopted policies to distribute "safer" drug supplies like clean foil and pipes that could be used to smoke fentanyl or other substances, these cities are now implementing a new approach that imposes new limitations on the distribution of these supplies.

Seattle’s City Council passed its 2026 budget in November and included a provision that will "preclude any City support for the purchase or distribution of supplies for the consumption of illegal drugs, with the exception of needles."

The provision was championed by City Council Member Sara Nelson, who said that while she supports needle exchange programs because they reduce the spread of diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C, she said she doesn’t see the benefit in using public resources to "help people get high" by distributing certain drug supplies.

"I fail to see, however, the harm that’s being reduced by distributing supplies such as pipes and foil that are used to consume deadly drugs like meth and fentanyl," Nelson said during a Nov. 16 budget committee meeting. "To me, it feels like it’s giving a loaded gun to somebody who is suicidal."

Seattle isn’t the only city taking such steps to scale back how it distributes "safe" drug supplies to its community.

Earlier in 2025, San Francisco unveiled a new policy that would require individuals to receive treatment counseling — or be connected with such services to receive treatment options — before receiving any drug use supplies from the city or city-funded programs. Additionally, the new policy barred providing these supplies in public spaces.

The policy went into effect April 30, and applied to any city-funded public health program that provided drug use supplies like sterile syringes and smoking kits.

"We can no longer accept the reality of two people dying a day from overdose. The status quo has failed to ensure the health and safety of our entire community, as well as those in the throes of addiction. Fentanyl has changed the game, and we’ve been relying on strategies that preceded this new drug epidemic, which ends today," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement in April. "Our new policy will connect individuals to treatment quickly, and that is a big step toward reclaiming our public spaces."

Seattle’s City Council elections and San Francisco’s mayoral races are officially nonpartisan. However, both cities have strongly backed Democrats in state and local elections.

Meanwhile, these drug policy changes aren’t popular with proponents of "harm reduction" policies. For example, Laura Guzman, executive director of the National Harm Reduction Coalition, said there may not be enough resources to comply with San Francisco’s new rule.

"It's mandating or putting as a condition for people to receive life-saving supplies, to actually have long conversations about treatment that may not be available," Guzman said in April, according to CBS News. "People who know in the field — researchers, doctors — are saying this is not good policy. We're actually going against the grain because what we're trying to do is have the perception that there is no drug use on the streets. But it's not public health, it's not science-based. It's exactly the opposite of what we know works."

Although both Washington’s King County, which includes Seattle, and San Francisco had fewer drug overdose deaths in 2024 than in 2023, the numbers for both cities are higher in comparison to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, 635 people died due to accidental drug overdoses in 2024 in San Francisco — down from the 810 that died in 2023, but up from the 441 that died in 2019, according to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Drug overdose deaths are also down nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in February a nearly 24% decline in drug overdose deaths in fiscal year 2024, in comparison to the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has taken an aggressive approach to combat the influx of drugs into the U.S. For example, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December designating illicit fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction."