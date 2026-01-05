Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Seattle

Seattle police union condemns new socialist mayor's drug enforcement approach as 'suicidal empathy'

The Seattle Police Officers Guild targets diversion program in statement as Mayor Wilson maintains commitment to public safety vision

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
Cashless bail and 'soft on crime mentality' is not going to make big city residents feel comfortable, says Karl Rove Video

Cashless bail and 'soft on crime mentality' is not going to make big city residents feel comfortable, says Karl Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses the crime issue plaguing the country and how cashless bail and the 'soft on crime mentality' impact city residents on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild issued a statement on Sunday slamming the newly elected self-described democratic socialist Mayor Katie Wilson's approach to drug enforcement as "suicidal empathy."

"The recent naive, ignorant political decision to not arrest offenders for open drug use in the City of Seattle is horrifically dangerous and will create more death and societal decay," the Seattle Police Officers Guild President, Mike Solan, said. "It embodies an enormous flaw in those in our community who think that meeting people where they are who are in the throes of addiction, is the correct path to lift them up."

Wilson responded to Solan’s claims in a statement sent to Fox News Digital that did not confirm the allegation that the city had ordered police to stop arrests of open drug use.

"You’ll know when I announce a policy change, because I'll announce a policy change. Several weeks ago I published a vision for public safety, which begins with the commitment that everyone in Seattle, of every background and every income, deserves to be safe in their homes, streets, parks, and places of business in every neighborhood across our city," Wilson said.

SEATTLE ABOUT TO GET NY'S HAMMER-AND-SICKLE TREATMENT. SOCIALISM IS COMING YOUR WAY

Seattle police

The president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild issued a statement on Sunday explaining that police were ordered to halt open drug use arrests and instead redirect such cases away from the criminal legal system to mental health services. (Seattle Police Department / File)

The confusion on whether there is a change in policy when arresting drug users, appears to stem from an internal email from Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. According to KOMO News, the Barnes' email said, "effective immediately, all charges related to drug possession and/or drug use will be diverted from prosecution to the LEAD program. All instances of drug use or possession will be referred to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD)—a program designed to redirect lowlevel offenders in King County from the criminal justice system into supportive social services."

Seattle Police Chief Barnes also explained that when someone does not follow the requirements of the LEAD program, the case will move forward through normal prosecution. He noted that LEAD has long been used as an alternative to arrest and that this update is consistent with Seattle City Ordinance. He also clarified that the diversion option is limited: it does not apply to people who are not eligible for LEAD or to those arrested for selling or delivering drugs. Only cases involving personal-use quantities may be diverted, not sales or delivery offenses.

The Seattle police told KOMO News that "nothing has changed when it comes to police continuing to make drug-related arrests in Seattle." 

SEATTLE'S SOCIALIST MAYOR MAY BE 'LESS CONSTRAINED' THAN MAMDANI, WASHINGTON POST WARNS

Seattle Police

Seattle’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion seeks to redirect such cases away from the criminal legal system to mental health services. (Fox News Digital )

Solan criticized Seattle’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD), which describes itself as a "replicable model that enhances public safety and equity by diverting people with unmet behavioral health needs away from jail and prosecution and into nonpunitive, collaborative, community-based systems of care."

"This is wrong and is commonly referred to as ‘Suicidal Empathy.’ Most cops know that the LEAD program supports this ideology, and they don’t want to refer cases. It is a waste of time. We’ve all seen how our streets can be filled with death, decay, blight and crime when ideology like this infects our city. Now with this resurrected insane direction, death, destruction and more human suffering will be supercharged," Solan continued. 

MEET THE SOCIALIST MAMDANI-STYLE MAYOR JUST ELECTED TO RUN WEST COAST'S 5TH LARGEST CITY

Mayor-elect of Seattle Katie Wilson

(Katie Wilson was sworn in as Seattle’s mayor during a Friday morning inauguration at City Hall. )

In her statement to Fox News Digital, Wilson said LEAD's framework would be implemented. 

"I remain committed to that vision. Our work now is to carry it out, including enforcement of the possession and public use ordinance in priority situations and ensuring that the LEAD framework and other effective responses to neighborhood hot spots are implemented with an appropriate level of urgency, sufficient resources, and a commitment to results," she said. 

Wilson was sworn in as Seattle’s mayor on Friday after she beat then-incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue