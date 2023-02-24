Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Seattle child's body found in Ballard neighborhood

WA police continue to investigate the death as suspicious

Associated Press
The body of a child was found Wednesday in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, police said.

Seattle Police Department Detective Judinna Gulpan, a police spokesperson, said police received a call around 11:30 a.m. from someone who found the child’s body on the 5300 block of Shilshole Avenue Northwest, The Seattle Times reported.

The body of a child was found in Seattle, Washington.

Police are not releasing the age of the child or any other details as detectives continue to investigate the death as suspicious, Gulpan said.