Seattle child's body found in Ballard neighborhood

The body of a child was found Wednesday in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, police said.

Seattle Police Department Detective Judinna Gulpan, a police spokesperson, said police received a call around 11:30 a.m. from someone who found the child’s body on the 5300 block of Shilshole Avenue Northwest, The Seattle Times reported.

Police are not releasing the age of the child or any other details as detectives continue to investigate the death as suspicious, Gulpan said.