Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Video shows suspect crash stolen Kia into Washington store for smash-and-grab theft

Stolen Kia located, deputies still searching for suspect

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Suspect crashes stolen car into storefront Video

Suspect crashes stolen car into storefront

A suspect crashed a stolen Kia into a storefront in King County, Washington and stole cigarettes. The suspect was able to flee the scene with Sheriff's deputies present. Law enforcement is still searching for the suspect. (Courtesy: Cigar Land)

Sheriff's deputies in Washington are looking for a man accused of crashing a stolen Kia into a business early Wednesday morning to rob it.

Surveillance video shows the SUV smashing into the front of Cigar Land in King County several times before breaking through the glass entirely. 

The driver of the stolen Kia gets out of the car, now parked inside the store, and begins throwing cigarette cartons into the vehicle. 

Just as King County Sheriff's Office deputies arrive and appear to have the suspect blocked inside the store, the thief crashes the stolen vehicle even farther into the business, before reversing out the front, smashing through windows and driving around the deputy's vehicle to escape.

MYSTERIOUS HIDDEN CAMERAS SPOTTED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, FOOTAGE FOUND HAS RESIDENTS RATTLED

Stolen Kia that crashed into Washington cigar shop located, but deputies say the suspect is still on the run.

Stolen Kia that crashed into Washington cigar shop located, but deputies say the suspect is still on the run. (Cigar Land)

"Tragedies don’t stop, you know, people from having to live their lives," Fantaysia Riley, an employee at the business, told FOX 13 News Seattle. 

She and other employees spent Wednesday cleaning up the mess left behind, while continuing to try to operate the business.

The owner said he barely took over the shop earlier this month, and the crook only got away with a couple cartons of cigarettes. 

NAVAL AIR STATION LIFTS LOCKDOWN, SAYS 'NO THREATS' OF ACTIVE SHOOTER ON BASE

Shop owner says thief only got away with a couple cartons of cigarettes.

Shop owner says thief only got away with a couple cartons of cigarettes. (Cigar Land)

Authorities are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen Kia through a storefront to steal cartons of cigarettes.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen Kia through a storefront to steal cartons of cigarettes. (Cigar Land)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators say the suspect took off onto Highway 18. The stolen Kia was located in neighboring Auburn, but deputies have yet to find the suspect. 

Business owners in the Covington Square strip mall who have surveillance footage from around 7 a.m. Wednesday are asked to contact the King County Sheriff's Office. 