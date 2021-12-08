Scott Peterson to face new life sentence in deceased wife Laci Peterson's killing

Scott Peterson, a California man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son in 2002, is expected to face a new life sentence Wednesday during his resentencing hearing in a California superior court.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo on Nov. 23 signed an order to transfer Peterson, 49, from death row at San Quentin Prison to the San Mateo County Jail before his hearing Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the first time in 17 years that Laci Peterson's family has seen her accused killer since his 2004 trial. The court will allow Laci Peterson's family members to speak on her behalf, and friends were allowed to submit written statements until Tuesday.

SCOTT PETERSON'S FORMER DEFENSE COUNSEL TOUTS NEW EVIDENCE: ‘I REALLY BELIEVE IN SCOTT’S INNOCENCE'

Scott Peterson's defense team recently requested a new trial after the Supreme Court overruled his life sentence in August of 2020 amid allegations of juror misconduct.

Massullo scheduled the Wednesday regarding the defendant's resentencing to life in prison and the defense's request for a new trial.

Prosecutors say Scott Peterson murdered Laci Peterson and dumped her body in the San Francisco Bay from his fishing boat. Her body and the fetus of her unborn son washed ashore in April 2003. In the trial, prosecutors also pointed to Scott Peterson's affair with massage therapist Amber Frey, who testified she did not know he was married.

CALIFORNIA JUDGE TO SENTENCE SCOTT PETERSON TO LIFE TERM IN DECEMBER, AS DEFENSE STILL PUSHES FOR NEW TRIAL

Lara Yeretsian, an attorney on Peterson's original defense team with Mark Geragos in 2005, previously told Fox News that it makes sense to schedule a hearing "to happen before any resentencing."

"Once the court makes a determination, it also helps us to decide if there’s a need for a resentencing or not. If she decides he deserves a new trial, there’s no point in resentencing. Technically, the conviction is vacated," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hearing comes amid new evidence in Peterson's case that his defense team argues will prove his innocence.

"I didn’t think he would be convicted the first time around. I really believe in Scott’s innocence based on the evidence I had seen during the first trial. I truly don’t believe he got a fair trial because of all the publicity and all of the emotions and visceral reactions of him having an affair," she said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.