Santa Fe authorities capture moose that wandered through downtown

A wandering bull moose was captured in downtown Santa Fe and relocated to a suitable habitat in northern New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

State Game and Fish officials and Animal Service Officers for the city said the moose was spotted around 8 a.m. near Fort Marcy Park.

Officers set up a perimeter to protect residents and pedestrians in the park, which is a popular walking area.

Authorities said a bull moose can be aggressive toward humans and pets, especially during the breeding season, which begins in late September.

The moose was sedated with a tranquilizer dart and loaded onto a trailer before being evaluated by a Game and Fish Department veterinarian and determined to be in good health.

Department biologists estimate the moose weighed over 900 pounds and was 4 to 5 years old.

Game and Fish officials said moose are a protected game animal in New Mexico and there is not an open hunting season for them.