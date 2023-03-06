Moose charges Idaho snowmobiler during freak incident: video

A group of snowmobilers had a close encounter with a moose in eastern Idaho, and the event was caught on camera.

Jeremiah Bigelow says he and his family were riding when a moose got between him and his brother.

"Moments before I started filming, the moose charged us but stopped 20 feet from us," Bigelow wrote on social media.

He said he put his snow machine in reverse, but could not back up because his son was right behind him on an older sled that did not have reverse.

His brother, witnessing what was happening, drew the moose's attention away from them and onto himself. Bigelow said for a moment it looked like the moose was going to step off the trail into the woods, but changed its mind.

"My brother thought he could hit the throttle and get out of there but the engine died when he did," Bigelow said about the moment video shows the moose rushing his brother, before he moved out of the way just in time. "Had my brother not jumped when he did, he would have been crushed under the full weight of the moose against the handlebars."

The moose ran off after the attack.

"Bad scenario with an okay outcome. Moose was unharmed, and I saw it later walking just fine. Scary," Bigelow said.