Sanctuary policies fuel Latin American gangs smuggling drugs, endangering Americans: former DEA agent

Latin American gangs have gained increasing ground on U.S. soil, fueling violence and drug trafficking, as communities grapple with illegal immigration and drug trafficking networks.

Fox News Digital spoke with former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Senior Special Agent Michael Brown, who is the global director of counter-narcotics technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices, about the impact of Latin American gangs on U.S. communities.

"You have this incredible narco structure, this narco state, pushing multiple tons of narcotics into the United States, which drives U.S. drug trafficking and organization-based violence," he said.

Brown said that cartels are not just street-level groups, but highly organized criminal enterprises that control drug trafficking and engage in violent turf wars.

FEDS LIKELY EYEING ‘COVER-UPS’ TO BUST MEXICAN CARTELS ALONG BORDER: FORMER DEA AGENT

Brown emphasized the role of Mexican cartels, like Sinaloa and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), in controlling how drugs flow into U.S. streets, particularly fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Cartels dominate the drug trade and are responsible for the majority of narcotics-related violence across North America, Brown said.

"In terms of narcotics trafficking and human trafficking, Sinaloa is probably perhaps the king throne in this game," he said. "And CJNG is the second runner-up, attempting to be number one."

He said the Sinaloa and CJNG gangs are responsible for moving 85-90% of all illicit drugs into the U.S.

"Affiliate organizations, which are set up in every major city in the U.S., serve narcotics to the local trafficking organization," he said. "These would be your organized crime groups, such as the Italian or Albanian groups."

While Mexico serves as the primary producer and transit point for drugs, countries like Brazil and Colombia play key roles in moving drugs to global markets. Brown highlighted how Brazil acts as a hub for narcotics from Colombia and Peru, which are then sent to various destinations like the U.S., Europe and Australia.

The role of sanctuary cities

Sanctuary cities, Brown said, exacerbate gang violence and provide an environment that allows criminal organizations to thrive.

"If you go to a sanctuary city in New York or in Chicago, you're going to get a check for housing, for food. They're going to get a cellphone, they're going to get car insurance," he said. "So if you're a gang member, you simply go there and attach yourself to that money train."

MEXICAN IMMIGRATION ACTIVIST WHO HID IN COLORADO CHURCH FOR YEARS TO AVOID DEPORTATION ARRESTED BY ICE

He shared that cartels have turned to "grassroots recruitment" tactics to draft in migrants.

"You have terrible policies in sanctuary cities, which, in my opinion, are totally enabling organizations, such as Tren De Aragua (TdA) to function as parasitic criminal organizations," he said. "And within these [migrant] communities, they in most cases won't report the crimes because they are illegal, and they don't want the police to come. It's not worth the risk for them."

He said that the African American and Latino communities, driven in part by economic hardships, turn to the allure of fast money and fame. Brown linked the glamorization of gang culture to the prevalence of popular media, like rap music.

"I think when we look at American gang violence in narcotics, you have to look at what it is associated with and why is it so popular now to be a gangster," he said. "What is your role in young African-American men and Hispanic men in these gangs? They want to make fast money, and want the glory associated with it," he said.

'ON NOTICE': EX-VENEZUELAN MILITARY OFFICIAL APPLAUDS TRUMP'S 'FIRST GOOD STEP' TARGETING BLOODTHIRSTY GANG

"Unfortunately, there's no other ethnic group outside primarily African-Americans and Latinos who aspire to make music like this."

WATCH: NYC harbors 'gangs, cartel members' in migrant hotels, says DHS official

Latin American gangs:

MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) – This gang originated in California but has a significant presence in several Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. They are involved in drug trafficking, extortion and human trafficking. MS-13 is notorious for its brutal violence, including mass murders, mutilations and beheadings. 18th Street Gang (Barrio 18) – Another gang that originated in the U.S. and has expanded into Central America, especially in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. This gang is involved in similar criminal activities as MS-13 and often engages in violent turf wars with rival gangs. Sinaloa cartel – The Sinaloa cartel is one of the most powerful and violent criminal organizations in Latin America. They control drug trafficking routes and are involved in massive international trade of illegal drugs. They are also notorious for assassinations and killings. Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) – One of the most powerful and violent cartels in Mexico, CJNG is responsible for numerous killings, including the execution of police officers and rival cartel members. Los Zetas – Los Zetas became one of the deadliest and most feared cartels in Mexico. They are infamous for their brutal tactics, including massacres, decapitations and torture. They are involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and kidnapping. Mara 18 Revolucionaria – Similar to MS-13 and Barrio 18, this group operates in Central America and is known for violent clashes with rival groups, along with involvement in various criminal enterprises like human trafficking and drug smuggling.