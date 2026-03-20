Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Jimmy Gracey's disappearance, Kouri Richins' verdict, Luigi Mangione's defense

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MURKY WATERS: Jimmy Gracey's death deemed accidental after vanishing on spring break in Barcelona, police say

FLIPPED SCRIPT: Juror says Kouri Richins sympathy vanished after trial exposed kids’ book author’s plot to kill husband

LISTEN: IS ALEX MURDAUGH GETTING A NEW TRIAL?

'MISSING PIECE': Realtor's cold case murder finally solved after 15 years, police say

FAMILY TERROR: Masked suspect seen at Nancy Guthrie's home three weeks before her abduction, sources say

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COURTROOM CLASH: Luigi Mangione could lose a lawyer after winning fight against death penalty

FINAL ACT DRAMA: Comedy club owner with terminal cancer guns down ex-in-law, hunts ex-wife before turning up dead

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HAUNTING PAST: Man once eyed in disappearance of missing California teen now charged with murder

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BEHIND BARS: Fox Nation documentary examines Chris Watts' Colorado family murder case