Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Jimmy Gracey's disappearance, Kouri Richins' verdict, Luigi Mangione's defense

Jimmy Gracey pictured in an undated photo wearing a Crimson Tide football jersey. The University of Alabama junior was reported missing from a trip to Barcelona on March 17. (Gracey family)
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MURKY WATERS: Jimmy Gracey's death deemed accidental after vanishing on spring break in Barcelona, police say
FLIPPED SCRIPT: Juror says Kouri Richins sympathy vanished after trial exposed kids’ book author’s plot to kill husband
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Kouri Richins looks on during her murder trial at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, Utah, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (Spenser Heaps/AP Photo, Pool)
'MISSING PIECE': Realtor's cold case murder finally solved after 15 years, police say
FAMILY TERROR: Masked suspect seen at Nancy Guthrie's home three weeks before her abduction, sources say
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Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his case on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)
COURTROOM CLASH: Luigi Mangione could lose a lawyer after winning fight against death penalty
FINAL ACT DRAMA: Comedy club owner with terminal cancer guns down ex-in-law, hunts ex-wife before turning up dead
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Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, with investigators treating the case as an apparent abduction. (Fox Flight Team; Courtesy of NBC)
HAUNTING PAST: Man once eyed in disappearance of missing California teen now charged with murder
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BEHIND BARS: Fox Nation documentary examines Chris Watts' Colorado family murder case
Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.