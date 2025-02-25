Expand / Collapse search
Mexican drug cartel leader extradited to the US to face federal drug trafficking charges

H-2 cartel leader Jesus Ricardo Patron Sanchez faces federal charges relating to trafficking drugs into the United States

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Mexican drug cartel leader is facing federal charges following years of allegedly trafficking narcotics into the country to sell to American citizens. 

Jesus Ricardo Patron Sanchez, 39, was extradited from Mexico to face charges relating to drug trafficking in New York City, according to federal prosecutors. 

Sanchez went by the nicknames "Diobolical," "Xmen" and "James Bond" while allegedly working as the head of the "brutally violent" H-2 drug cartel.

A National Guard officer monitors the border wall between Mexico and the US

A National Guard officer monitors the border wall between Mexico and the U.S. during the deployment of National Guard troops at the U.S. border on Feb. 5, 2025 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

The H-2 drug trafficking organization operated out of Nayarit and Sinaloa, Mexico and originated from the Sinaloa drug cartel. 

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said last year that the U.S. is facing the "most dangerous and deadly drug crisis" in its history with fentanyl and methamphetamine flowing across the border — and that the "Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels are at the heart of this crisis." 

Prosecutors allege that under the direction of Sanchez, H-2 transported cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine into the U.S. on a monthly basis from June 2013 to December 2016. The cartel used multiple distribution cells throughout the country, including New York, Las Vegas, North Carolina, Ohio and Los Angeles, to traffic "large quantities" of drugs, officials said. 

"As alleged in the indictment and court filings, Sanchez was one of the principal leaders of the H-2 Drug Trafficking Organization, a brutally violent transnational criminal organization that flooded American streets with dangerous drugs and protected its operations through murder and corruption," United States Attorney John Durham said.

Sanchez also directed members of the cartel to kill members of other drug trafficking organizations and additional perceived rivals, according to prosecutors. 

Drug Enforcement Administration badges

A DEA Task Force Officer badge is displayed next to a DEA Special Agent badge at the DEA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on July 13, 2022. (Agnes Bun/AFP via Getty Images)

To ensure the profits from their sales made their way back into Sanchez and other leaders’ pockets, Sanchez allegedly worked to orchestrate a money-laundering operation to transfer funds back to Mexico from the U.S. 

The DEA estimates that H-2 distributed hundreds of kilograms of illicit drugs to American citizens, earning millions of dollars in revenue while committing numerous homicides from 2013 to 2017. 

Sanchez, a Mexican citizen, was arrested in Mexico in February 2019 on a provisional arrest warrant issued by the U.S. He was extradited to Brooklyn, New York, six years later. 

United States Marine Corps troops patrol the US-Mexico border

United States Marine Corps troops patrol the U.S.-Mexico border area as seen from San Diego on Feb. 7, 2025. (Carlos Moreno/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last week, Sanchez was arraigned on charges of leading a continuing criminal enterprise, participating in a large-scale narcotics distribution conspiracy and using one or more firearms in connection with narcotic offenses.  

If convicted, Sanchez faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

"Our country is facing an unprecedented drug crisis," DEA Special Agent in Charge Matthew Allen said. "Violent drug-trafficking organizations, like H-2, fueled by unrelenting and callous greed have been saturating our communities with poison, death and chronic devastation."

