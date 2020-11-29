Safe enough to open Atlanta schools to film Spider Man but not for students to return to class

Atlanta has been in shock over why the latest Spider-Man film can be brought to life in the city while schools may have to close because of coronavirus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Marvel Studios offered the Atlanta school system a total of $50,000 to film within the schools. “I know that APS is currently not accepting filming applications due to the COVID pandemic, and I know that filming a new movie quickly falls to the bottom of the priority list,” an e-mail by Marvel Studios location manager, Ian Easterbrook, read.

He added that the movie has “unique and very time-sensitive” circumstances, and the schools were “vital to the success of this next film.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the U.S. would not “all of a sudden turn around.”

“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.

Fauci addressed the school issue, saying that spread “among children and from children is not really very big at all, not like one would have suspected. So let’s try to get the kids back, but let’s try to mitigate the things that maintain and just push the kind of community spread that we’re trying to avoid,” he said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.