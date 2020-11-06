Tom Holland shares first look at 'Spider-Man 3,' along with mask message

Tom Holland is giving fans a first look at "Spider-Man 3."

On Friday, the British actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as the character. He was also seen wearing a white face mask.

"Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...," he captioned the photograph, reminding fans to wear their PPE amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To the delight of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, it was announced last year that Spider-Man would not be leaving the MCU anytime soon.

After a public fallout in August 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios found a way to work together, with the studios revealing that they would, in fact, be teaming up once more to produce the third "Spider-Man" film starring Holland, 24.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey's future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

The movie is slated to be released in December 2021, five months after its initial date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.