Russia fires on Europe's largest nuclear plant; Pompeo urges freedom for Taiwan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MISSILES HIT NUCLEAR PLANT - Russian artillery fire struck Ukraine's largest nuclear plant, sparking a fire hours after international atomic regulators warned that combat at the facility could wreak havoc, according to Ukraine authorities. Continue reading …

RUSSIA INFO WAR - Developments indicate Russia is losing the information war at home and Vladimir Putin is not able to fully control the narrative. Continue reading …

TARGETED FOR ASSASSINATION - Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly been targeted for assassination three times since Russian troops invaded. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED - Ukrainian defense forces killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky in combat earlier this week. Continue reading …

POMPEO: TAIWAN A COUNTRY - The U.S. should immediately "do the right and obvious thing" and recognize Taiwan as a "free and sovereign country." Continue reading …





POLITICS

ENERGY POLICY - Sen. Bill Cassidy is calling for an "Operation Warp Speed" project for U.S. domestic energy production. Continue reading …

GENDER OUTRAGE - Conservatives defended Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's directive probing the "child abuse" of controversial transgender "treatments" amid a court battle, Biden attacks. Continue reading …

US DEPORTATION HALT - The Biden administration said it is granting deportation protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States, after lawmaker request. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN OIL - Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's time for U.S. to stop buying Russian oil and gas and start putting Putin's military commanders in jail for war crimes. Continue reading …

MIXED MESSAGES - Congress initially seemed divided about COVID-19 protocols before President Biden’s State of the Union speech. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

NEWS OUTLETS SHUT - Two Russian news outlets that refused to spout Kremlin's talking points following the Ukraine invasion were forced off the air. Continue reading …



THEY’LL NEVER WIN - A Polish-born member of Congress said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will never win his war against Ukraine. Continue reading …

PUTIN’S INTENTIONS- Ukrainian mother Olena Gnes discussed what Vladimir Putin's intentions are in the Ukraine war on "The Ingraham Angle." Continue reading …

END OIL DEPENDENCE- Sean Hannity said U.S. should end its dependence on Russian oil by focusing on domestic resources, adding that Nancy Pelosi agrees. Continue reading …

GABBARD REACTS - Tulsi Gabbard responded to reports that Russia shelled Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Continue reading …





OPINION

JOE LIEBERMAN AND MARK D. WALLACE - Russia’s cruel invasion of Ukraine has upended the global order. Continue reading …

BRANDON WEBB - As Russia’s war with Ukraine enters its second week more than 1 million refugees are spilling over the Western European embankment. Continue reading …

JUDITH MILLER - In his first State of the Union address, President Biden was forceful in denouncing Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, brutal assault on Ukraine. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ - Congress can play a major role in the war raging in Ukraine due to the unprovoked aggression by Russia. Continue reading …

PETER NAVARRO - Some of the best chess masters in the world have come from Russia, and Putin is frequently compared to one. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HOLLYWOOD SUPPORTS UKRAINE - A number of celebrities and lawmakers have elected to stay and fight to thwart Russia. Continue reading …

REFUGEE HELP - An American priest is helping to bring aid to Ukrainian refugees as they cross into Poland and said there is a mountain of work to do. Continue reading …

TOUGHER SANCTIONS - Tech employees in Ukraine are pleading for tougher sanctions on Russia, saying lives are being lost by the minute. Continue reading …

TIM ALLEN’S TAKE – Comedian/actor shared with his followers that he is "full of anger and disgust" with the recent events in Ukraine. Continue reading …

FRANKEL HELPS REFUGEES – Bethenny Frankel joined "The Story with Martha MacCallum" to discuss her initiative to help aid Ukrainian citizens. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"As you see things quickly spiral in Ukraine, the Biden administration wants you to believe that they're engaged and taking strong actions to pressure Putin by creating a DOJ task force with a really cool name."

- LAURA INGRAHAM





FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn





SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi



WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.