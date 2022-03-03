Russia-Ukraine war: American priest helping refugees says all of Ukraine is 'a war zone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, an American priest who is traveling in Eastern Europe to help bring aid and comfort to Ukrainian refugees as they cross into Poland said there is a mountain of work to do on behalf of the needy right now.

He said the urgent task of saving thousands of suffering Ukrainians is a top priority.

He told Fox News Digital on Thursday that all of Ukraine right now is "a war zone" — and that, even so, the Ukrainians remain a proud and determined people.

The Ukrainians are not going to be defeated because of their tremendous spirit, the priest said.

The priest, who traveled from this country with others to help refugees in Ukraine, said everything — including gas — is being rationed there right now.

The priest also said it is a life-and-death situation for the Ukrainian people.

And yet, he added quickly, they are not going to be defeated by what is going on because of their tremendous spirit. They are "suffering," he said — but they are strong.

Prayers plus meals for Ukrainians

Dave Kubal of Intercessors for America in Virginia, meanwhile — a grassroots nonprofit ministry group — told Fox News Digital this week, "Prayer is the easiest and most consistent way to help the people of Ukraine."

Intercessors for America (IFA) is working closely with Intercessors for Ukraine (IFU) to provide on-the-ground news and prayer requests from Ukraine, Kubal told Fox News Digital on Wednesday night.

But not just that — the groups are providing essential food to Ukrainians right now as well.

The Ukraine IFU was created well before this war, in response to the burden Christians have faced in Ukraine for some time.

"It's a nationwide network of pastors," Kubal explained. It's led by Vitaliy Orlov, who spearheaded the movement.

"They love their nation," Kubal said about the Ukrainians as the worn-torn nation pushes back and defends itself against Russian aggression.

"They are committed to pray for God to transform the government and nation through prayer," said Kubal. "We have maintained a relationship of mutual prayer and connection as Intercessors for Ukraine has grown."

Kubal noted that IFA is sharing information and news on its website and in updates for "those who subscribe."

The group also recently launched ifapray.org/meals-for-ukraine, which helps address the physical needs of the Ukrainian people right now as they're under siege.

Churches in Ukraine distribute the meals.

"Many Americans are looking for a tangible way to help Ukrainians in addition to prayer — and this movement offers two key ways to do that," said Kubal.

"One, they can donate to [the meals effort] and 100 percent of the donations go to the cost of meals," said Kubal. "Two, they can post a prayer, Scripture or encouragement for the Ukrainian people."

"God sees [the Ukrainian people] and is there in their midst."

Kubal noted that "these will be shared with the Intercessors for Ukraine network and will go a long way toward letting Ukrainians know they are not alone and not forgotten," said Kubal.

IFA talked with Pastor Maxim Belousov of Dnipro City Christian Church in Ukraine, relaying to him that "America and the world is united in support of the Ukrainian people," said Kubal.

Further messages to Belousov and the Ukrainian people convey these sentiments: "You are not alone. People across the globe are praying and taking action to support Ukraine."

Added Kubal, "Most of all, God sees [the Ukrainian people] and is there in their midst."

Kubal said he is meditating on specific Scriptures during this terrible time.

He highlighted, among other passages, Romans 8:37 — which says, in part, "In all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us."

For Ukrainian refugees, cash and ‘clean-up kits’

Meanwhile, the emergency response nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is implementing a relief effort for Ukrainian refugees right now, according to statements from the group provided to Fox News Digital late this week.

CORE is implementing a "multi-faceted response to serve the vital needs of the Ukrainian refugees," the group said.

Though the organization’s programming will "continue to evolve" based on community needs, CORE said the latest efforts are taking two main forms.

1) Cash. CORE will provide cash disbursements enabling households to purchase the items they need most, whether it's warm clothing, goods, shelter or transportation assistance.

2) Non-food items. CORE is distributing hygiene and clean-up kits to impacted families; items provided include toothbrushes, hygiene products, blankets and socks, the group said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Ann Young Lee, CORE's CEO and co-founder, said, "CORE is responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs stemming from the war in Ukraine."

She said, "Initial relief efforts are centered on providing emergency assistance in the Polish border towns of Lublin and Rzeszów and helping internally displaced people in the Lviv area of Ukraine."

Lee noted, "We are providing hygiene kits as well as cash assistance to help families get access to critical items, such as food, water and safe transit to shelter. We are also distributing emergency thermal blankets," she added, "to keep refugees warm amid freezing temperatures."

Further, she said, "We will continue to support Ukrainian refugees as long as there is a need, and our efforts will continue to adapt as needs evolve on the ground. CORE is also deeply concerned about reports of discriminatory treatment and remains committed to helping all people fleeing Ukraine, regardless of nationality, religion, or ethnicity."

In addition, the organization is supporting testing and vaccination efforts at various accommodation sites "to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as a secondary crisis," it noted.

Founded in 2010 (in response to the Haiti earthquake), CORE is "dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis," the organization reports.