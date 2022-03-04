Expand / Collapse search
Putin will commit 'genocide massacre' on Ukrainians who refuse to leave: Mother in bomb shelter

She says Ukrainians 'know what's going to happen next'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ukrainian mother Olena Gnes discussed Thursday what Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions are in the Ukraine war on "The Ingraham Angle."

OLENA GNES: We know what's going to happen next, and somebody already told until right now to guess that they are going to ... Just arrange a massacre here. So I think we know what's going to happen. We know that we have enough food just for one week. We know that we have enough water for one week. We know that Putin will not conquer Ukraine, but if he conquers Ukraine, he will not be able to hold it. And this is why he is going just to kill most of the local population who is left, who didn't run away. And this is how he is going to hold Ukraine, so he is going to make here [a] genocide massacre. So we know what's going to happen.

