Tulsi Gabbard on Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant fire: 'It's unimaginable what the impacts of that will be'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard responded to reports that Russia shelled Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, causing concerns of a Chernobyl-like disaster on "Hannity" Thursday.

TULSI GABBARD: I went to Chernobyl after my second deployment to the Middle East. I was traveling to Eastern Europe, traveled around Ukraine and went to Chernobyl myself to see for myself the aftermath of what this kind of disaster looks like, and to hear them talking about this nuclear power plant in Ukraine being many times larger, and therefore the implications of this potential explosion being many times greater chills me to my very core. I'll never forget as I walked down the halls of those classrooms where there are still deflated basketballs on the basketball court, empty children's shoes lying in the street, books strewn about people who literally fled with no time recognizing this disaster that was on their doorstep. This place is frozen in time and is a living reminder to us all about the heavy consequences of what we're facing here. And God forbid that this nuclear power plant also goes toward that path of destruction. It's unimaginable what the impacts of that will be.