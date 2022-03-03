Expand / Collapse search
Hannity: Joe Biden is too cowardly to stand up to the radical climate alarmists' cult

Hannity calls Biden 'gutless'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Hannity: Biden's incompetence hitting 'dangerous level' Video

Hannity: Biden's incompetence hitting 'dangerous level'

Sean Hannity blasts Biden's weakness for reaching a 'dangerous level' amid Russia reportedly shelling Ukrainian nuclear plant.

Sean Hannity said the United States should end its dependence on Russian oil by focusing on domestic resources, adding even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agrees

"Nancy Pelosi came out in support of banning all Russian oil imports into the U.S., likely an election-year conversion," the "Hannity" host said. "But she still has yet to speak out about America once again reclaiming energy independence."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"I'm for that. Ban it," Pelosi said about cutting out Russian oil from the American energy diet. 

NBC REPORTER INSISTS BIDEN CANCELING KEYSTONE PIPELINE MADE NO DIFFERENCE ON US DEPENDENCE ON FOREIGN OIL

Hannity said, "Joe Biden is too cowardly, too gutless to stand up to the radical climate alarmists cult that is the Democratic Party base. He'd rather just import the oil from Putin … We're still importing oil as he is waging an assault on humanity in Ukraine … He's killing even women and children."

President Biden gives remarks at a Black History Month celebration event in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022.

President Biden gives remarks at a Black History Month celebration event in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Friday morning local time, Russia reportedly shelled one of the largest nuclear plants in Europe as part of their Ukraine assault, Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, causing concerns of a Chernobyl-like disaster. 

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. 

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media.  (Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS  )

Hannity commented on the Russian assault of Ukraine by attacking Putin. 

"Anyone that invades a sovereign country, even one with a history of corruption like Ukraine — we've been very outspoken about it — quid pro quo, Joe. And if they kill innocent men, women and children, like Vladimir Putin has here, they forfeit their right to lead a country. They deserve to be taken out by any means necessary. And our hope is maybe someone in Vladimir Putin's inner circle has a conscience and a soul and would be able to refuse to be a part of a regime that is guilty of murdering women and children." 

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.