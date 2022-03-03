Hannity: Joe Biden is too cowardly to stand up to the radical climate alarmists' cult

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity said the United States should end its dependence on Russian oil by focusing on domestic resources, adding even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agrees.

"Nancy Pelosi came out in support of banning all Russian oil imports into the U.S., likely an election-year conversion," the "Hannity" host said. "But she still has yet to speak out about America once again reclaiming energy independence."

"I'm for that. Ban it," Pelosi said about cutting out Russian oil from the American energy diet.

Hannity said, "Joe Biden is too cowardly, too gutless to stand up to the radical climate alarmists cult that is the Democratic Party base. He'd rather just import the oil from Putin … We're still importing oil as he is waging an assault on humanity in Ukraine … He's killing even women and children."

On Friday morning local time, Russia reportedly shelled one of the largest nuclear plants in Europe as part of their Ukraine assault, Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, causing concerns of a Chernobyl-like disaster.

Hannity commented on the Russian assault of Ukraine by attacking Putin.

"Anyone that invades a sovereign country, even one with a history of corruption like Ukraine — we've been very outspoken about it — quid pro quo, Joe. And if they kill innocent men, women and children, like Vladimir Putin has here, they forfeit their right to lead a country. They deserve to be taken out by any means necessary. And our hope is maybe someone in Vladimir Putin's inner circle has a conscience and a soul and would be able to refuse to be a part of a regime that is guilty of murdering women and children."