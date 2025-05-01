Rubio blows the lid off Biden admin’s secret file on Trump official and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Rubio blows the lid off Biden admin’s secret file

2. US, Ukraine sign minerals deal

3. Harris delivers first speech since leaving office

MAJOR HEADLINES

FACE-TO-FACE – What Trump told Zelenskyy during meeting at the Vatican that immediately went viral. Continue reading …

LOOMING THREAT – Violent terrorist gang pushed north in fresh threat to America's border states. Continue reading …

'NUMEROUS QUESTIONS' – China lashes out, levels accusation against the US over COVID-19 origins. Continue reading …

'INNOCENT AMERICAN LIVES' – Mother who lost husband in DUI crash applauds Trump's immigration crackdown. Continue reading …

FOR BETTER OR WORSE – Married women face REAL ID documentation hurdles: 'I can't accept this.' Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CLEAR WARNING – Defense Secretary Hegseth threatens military action against Iran. Continue reading …

'NOTHING AT ALL' – Trump says Social Security, Medicaid won't face cuts as part of GOP budget bill. Continue reading …

MADE IN AMERICA – Trump touts massive investments with top CEOs at the White House. Continue reading …

PARTY AT ODDS – Former Democrat Hill staffers challenge the aging establishment in Congress. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

FEELING THE FALLOUT – White House reporters react to Axios journalist's speech on media's Biden coverage. Continue reading …

'WIN ELECTIONS' – James Carville berates David Hogg in heated debate. Continue reading …

HUMBLE IN HOLLYWOOD – Baylee Littrell says his famous dad gave him great advice ahead of ‘American Idol.’ Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Robby Starbuck says Meta exec's apology is too little, too late. Continue reading …

OPINION

TONY STRICKLAND – Gavin Newsom is the one ‘wreaking chaos on California.' Continue reading …

SIMON HANKINSON – When it comes to ID, it’s time to get REAL. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘PROFOUND SADNESS’ – Legendary NFL quarterback breaks silence on agent's death. Continue reading …

LISTENING IN – Prosecutors make admission about suspected Ivy League assassin's jailhouse call. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on equestrian events, flag facts and famous food. Take the quiz here …

MORNING BREW – New caffeine trend that's replacing your morning coffee is gaining traction. Continue reading …

WILD LINK? – Study reveals connection between plastics and this illness. See video …

WATCH

BRITTNEY HOPPER – Conservative commentator ‘really afraid’ Kamala Harris is gearing up for next campaign. See video …

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS – GOP lawmaker advocates for Medicaid reforms to reduce 'abuse,' ‘fraud.’ See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.