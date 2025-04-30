Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Ukraine signs deal to give US access to rare minerals

The deal will give the US access to Ukraine rare minerals in exchange for continued support in its war with Russia

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Ukraine signs minerals deal with US Video

Ukraine signs minerals deal with US

The deal will United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund to help accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. (Credit: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent via X)

Ukraine has signed a deal with the United States, giving the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare minerals as it continues to work with the Trump administration in an effort to end its three-year war with Russia. 

Ukrainian Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko flew to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to help finalize the deal. 

Trump and Ukraine president in a meeting

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"On behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment into our country," she wrote on X. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

