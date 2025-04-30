Louisiana widow says Trump's border crackdown could save families like hers from being torn apart

After losing her husband in a fatal crash allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant, Olivia Hayes is turning her grief into praise for President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration as a step toward preventing similar tragedies.

"Our previous administration's broken policy broke my family and nothing will bring him [my husband] back," she said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"However, in President Trump's first 100 days in office, his firm action will prevent our tragedy from becoming someone else's reality."

Wesley Hayes was killed in October by an illegal immigrant accused of driving drunk.

Speaking to co-host Lawrence Jones, the Louisiana mom spelled out the ways she believes Trump's policies are curtailing the problem that exploded under the Biden administration – continuing construction on the southern border wall, negotiating with Mexico to ensure the country's leaders are doing their part to secure the border and utilizing border czar Tom Homan's tough expertise to enforce immigration laws and hold sanctuary cities accountable.

"Because of these actions, we've seen… over a 95% decrease in illegal border crossings. This statistic proves that all we needed was a president who cared and a qualified border czar to protect innocent American lives from an invasion of not only criminals but those who disregard the American policies and processes in place to be an American citizen," she said.

Data from the White House and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicate the administration has deported 65,000 illegal immigrants and migrant encounters have reached historic lows since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The president has ranked it among the biggest accomplishments of the first 100 days of his second term.

On the contrary, complaints that such tough immigration policies separate families have swirled. Hayes responded to those arguments, telling Jones she believes that, if someone breaks the law – citizen or not – they should expect to suffer the consequences.

"Whether that be deportation or incarceration, they will be separated from their family, and the alternative to separating families from breaking the law is involuntarily and permanently separating families from their loved ones due to unnecessary acts," she continued.

"Like my four-month-old daughter being robbed of a life with her father because the Biden administration allowed for the man who killed Wesley to be here illegally. So… I would ask those who disagree with Trump's policies, if their spouse or their loved one was killed by someone who was here illegally, would they not agree that change needs to happen?"