Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

Roswell zoo reopens day after 4 animals die in dog attack

3 dogs got into NM zoo by digging underneath fencing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A popular zoo in Roswell reopened Friday, a day after four animals were killed by wild pack of dogs.

City officials announced Friday that three barbary sheep, also known as aoudads, and one wallaby were found dead at Spring River Zoo.

They say the killings happened late Wednesday night after three dogs managed to get into the zoo by digging under new fencing.

The zoo closed Thursday as several employees mourned the loss.

CONNECTICUT MOM SAVES YOUNG DAUGHTER FROM RABID RACCOON ATTACK, TOSSES ANIMAL INTO YARD

Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affair director, told the Roswell Daily Record that the zoo's other animals were undergoing welfare checks to make sure they weren't traumatized by the incident.

Three dogs managed to get into the Roswell zoo in New Mexico where they killed four animals. The zoo reopened a day later with animal control officers searching for the dogs. 

Three dogs managed to get into the Roswell zoo in New Mexico where they killed four animals. The zoo reopened a day later with animal control officers searching for the dogs. 

Jennings says the fencing had only been put up recently.

Animal control officers are searching for the dogs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barbary sheep are native to southeastern New Mexico and Texas since being introduced to the region in the 1950s. Wallabies are native to Australia and New Guinea and resemble kangaroos.