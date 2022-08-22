Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida woman found dead after pack of dogs bites her a hundred times, authorities say

Dog attack reportedly happened in Holmes County, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead Sunday along a road with more than 100 dog bites, according to authorities and a local report.

Shirley Johnson was walking home from her son’s house on Bonifay Gritney Road in Holmes County on Saturday evening when three dogs attacked her, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told WJHG-TV.

A passerby discovered the 69-year-old woman’s body nearly 24 hours later, Tate said.

Her body was covered in more than 100 dog bites, the medical examiner said.

Authorities said Johnson's body was found with more than 100 dog bites nearly 24 hours after she was last seen.

Authorities said Johnson's body was found with more than 100 dog bites nearly 24 hours after she was last seen. (iStock)

Three dogs believed to have attacked Johnson have been euthanized, according to the report. Neighbors reportedly said the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior.

No charges were pending against the dogs’ owner, according to Tate, who said there was no physical evidence that linked the dogs to the woman’s death.

Fox News reached out to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office but did not immediately hear back.