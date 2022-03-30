North Dakota has second record count of bighorn sheep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bighorn sheep are taking over North Dakota.

The state's Department of Game and Fish announced the results of its most recent bighorn sheep survey. For the second year in a row, the number of bighorn sheep in the state has set a new record.

State officials conducted the survey in March and counted 335 bighorn sheep in western North Dakota. In a press release, the department confirmed that this is 15% above the five-year average for the state.

WHY COLORADO HUNTING HAS RISEN SIGNIFICANTLY IN POPULARITY

It's also up 4% from last year's results, which was itself a record-setting year.

Brett Wiedmann, big game biologist, said, "We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams increase to near-record levels, and adult ewes were at record numbers. Most encouraging was a record lamb count corresponding with a record recruitment rate."

Some areas of the state did see a decline in the bighorn sheep population, however. The southern badlands region saw the lowest number of sheep since 1996.

State officials had also been concerned about the spread of a deadly pathogen Mycoplasma, which was first documented in the state's bighorn population in 2014. While the department noticed a number of sheep coughing during the survey, which would suggest that the pathogen is still active, it appears to have a low prevalence.

The state is considering a bighorn sheep hunt for later in 2022. It will make a final determination by September 1, after it analyses the results from its summer population survey.