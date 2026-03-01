Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

'Road rage incident' turns deadly as Virginia highway stabbing leaves 2 people, including dog, dead

Police shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect after finding four stabbing victims on I-495 near Annandale

By Bonny Chu Fox News
At least two people died Sunday in Virginia when a highway "road rage incident" reportedly spiraled into a violent mass stabbing, authorities said.

The attack occurred on I-495 southbound near Little River Turnpike in Annandale, Fairfax County, roughly 30 minutes from Washington, D.C.

One of four stabbing victims, as well as a dog, died from the incident, authorities said. The suspect was also killed when responding officers returned fire.

Officials said the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related.

officials block highway lanes amid heavy police presence

Virginia police responded to a stabbing incident on I-495 at Little River Turnpike on March 1, 2026. (WTTG)

"A Virginia State Police trooper was called to the scene at approximately 1:17 p.m. for a reported road rage incident," Virginia state police said. 

"The stabbings occurred before or as the trooper was responding," authorities added in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Responding police reportedly found a male suspect armed with a knife. During the confrontation, the trooper reportedly shot the suspect in self-defense. Authorities added that the responding trooper was left unharmed.

State police identified the deceased victim as a 39-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries. The dog involved was also fatally stabbed.

aerial view of highway traffic and lane closure

Virginia state police reportedly found a knife-wielding suspect following reports of a mass stabbing on I-495 at Little River Turnpike. (Commonwealth of Virginia traffic camera)

The incident prompted a shutdown of the highway amid reports of a heavy police presence.

"I-495 and 495 Express Lanes southbound past Gallows Road is closed due to a major incident," the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia office said, adding that the lanes were "blocked due to police activity."

Fairfax County police vehicle on city street

A Fairfax County police car is parked on a street on October 30, 2021, in Virginia. ((Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images))

The crash is under investigation.

The Fairfax County Police Department told Fox News Digital that it is assisting state police troopers.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
