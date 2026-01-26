Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Knife-wielding nut allegedly asked Christian his religion – then stabbed him and dog before police shot him

Washington victim told authorities the man asked what religion he practiced before attack near grocery store

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
An armed Washington man was shot and killed by police after authorities say he stabbed a man and the victim’s dog, attacking them moments after asking the victim what religion he practiced.

The incident unfolded just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, when a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed by an unknown man near a local S S Quickstop Grocer in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post

When officers arrived, the victim and his dog were both in serious condition. 

The scene of a stabbing incident outside a SS Quick Stop Grocer in Parkland, Washington

A man and his dog are in serious condition after an unknown attacker asked the victim about his religion, stabbing them moments later near an SS Quick Stop Grocer in Parkland, Washington on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.  (Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, the victim reported that the unknown man approached him and asked what religion he was.

"The victim answered the man and said something about being a Christian, and the man then attacked and stabbed the victim and his dog," police said. 

Before being transported to a hospital, the victim was able to give a description of the male suspect, resulting in police searching the area for several hours. 

Washington police responding to a deputy-involved shooting

Police say the unidentified attacker approached them while armed, leading to a deputy-involved shooting on the 800th block of 112th Street in Parkland, Washington on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim’s dog was subsequently transported to a local animal hospital and was immediately taken into surgery.

Approximately two hours later, a deputy noticed the suspect on the 800th block of 112th Street and pursued him as he fled behind a nearby house. 

The armed suspect then advanced toward deputies, who fired on him, FOX 13 reported

Washington police responding to a deputy-involved shooting

The unidentified attacker was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries after being shot by police in Parkland, Washington on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, according to FOX 13. (Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the outlet.

The conditions of both the victim and the dog have not been released. 

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
