Knife-wielding nut allegedly asked Christian his religion – then stabbed him and dog before police shot him

An armed Washington man was shot and killed by police after authorities say he stabbed a man and the victim’s dog, attacking them moments after asking the victim what religion he practiced.

The incident unfolded just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, when a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed by an unknown man near a local S S Quickstop Grocer in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post .

When officers arrived, the victim and his dog were both in serious condition.

According to authorities, the victim reported that the unknown man approached him and asked what religion he was.

"The victim answered the man and said something about being a Christian, and the man then attacked and stabbed the victim and his dog," police said.

Before being transported to a hospital, the victim was able to give a description of the male suspect, resulting in police searching the area for several hours.

The victim’s dog was subsequently transported to a local animal hospital and was immediately taken into surgery.

Approximately two hours later, a deputy noticed the suspect on the 800th block of 112th Street and pursued him as he fled behind a nearby house.

The armed suspect then advanced toward deputies, who fired on him, FOX 13 reported .

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the outlet.

The conditions of both the victim and the dog have not been released.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.