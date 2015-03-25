Riders stranded 300 feet in air for over 3 hours on California 'Windseeker' ride

The Windseeker attraction at Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm has broken down, leaving about 20 riders who expected a three-minute thrill dangling 300 feet over the amusement park for nearly two hours.

Buena Park police say the ride, which lifts fun-seekers high over the park with their legs dangling and spins them in a circle, broke down at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured and there is no indication they are in any danger, but TV news helicopters showed the riders still stuck at 6:40 p.m.

Jimmy Garrison, who was visiting from Maryland, told CBS Los Angeles that park officials communicated with riders on a loudspeaker and assured them that the problem was being sorted out.

An 11-year-old girl told the station, “I’m just happy to be on the ground. I kept imagining that I was going to fall.”

The park website says the ride holds 64, but most of the seats are empty. Riders sat calmly as they waited to be brought down, some casually swinging their legs.

The ride also left people stuck in the air on Sept. 7.

