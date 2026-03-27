Fights, arrests and police resistance follow Cincinnati's Opening Day celebrations in the city

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Hoards of people were seen flooding the streets of downtown Cincinnati following the Reds’ Opening Day baseball game as chaos unfolded outside the stadium Thursday.

Cincinnati police said incidents of "disorder and violence" occurred Thursday evening as large crowds gathered in entertainment districts including The Banks, a popular area near Great American Ball Park.

Floods of people were seen blocking traffic as chaos took over.

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Officers responded to multiple fights and were at times met with resistance from people in the crowd, according to authorities. Police used loudspeakers to order crowds to disperse and called in additional resources to help restore order.

Officials said several arrests were made, though the exact number and potential charges were not immediately released. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department for additional details.

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The disturbances were not limited to one location. Police reported issues in several parts of downtown, including Over-the-Rhine, Fountain Square and Washington Park, as thousands of people were in the city for the annual Opening Day festivities.

WATCH: Cincinnati police called in extra resources on Opening Day

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Mayor Aftab Pureval called the behavior "an outrage" and said it would not be tolerated.

"This is exactly what causes fear and concern among our guests who come to support our urban core," he said in a statement Friday morning.

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"It’s the kind of behavior that forces us to look at and implement more severe crowd control restrictions in our Downtown. Thank you to our Cincinnati Police Department for your quick and effective work. I’m grateful that our Police, Hamilton County Sheriff, and state law partners were prepared with a coordinated and swift response to keep folks safe and prevent things from escalating even further. I am glad that they are OK. But we cannot ask this of them every night."

"My expectation is full accountability from those involved last night, and that every stakeholder and community member is willing to work with us to prevent this from happening again."

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The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Cincinnati police, and some areas were temporarily cleared as officers worked to break up gatherings.

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"Because of the volatility of everything going on in Cincinnati, we blocked the bridge to ensure the safety of those who may have ventured into Cincinnati, unaware of what was going on," Captain Justin Bradbury told FOX 19 NOW.

Opening Day in Cincinnati is one of the city’s largest annual events, drawing crowds for a parade, the game and celebrations that continue into the evening. Police said the situation was brought under control later in the night.