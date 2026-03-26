Senate passes overnight bill to fund most of Homeland Security as fight nears end and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Senate passes overnight bill to fund most of Homeland Security

2. Trump sets a new deadline for Iranian energy strikes amid new negotiations

3. Pentagon weighs 10,000 more ground troops in the Middle East: report

MAJOR HEADLINES

HOMELAND PERIL — Iran general threatens Americans in parks and tourist spots ‘will no longer be safe.’ Continue reading …

‘OUT OF CONTROL’ — Hundreds of teenagers jump on cars and fight cops in wild riot. Continue reading …

SECURITY BREACH — Savannah Guthrie reveals new details in mom’s case that raise questions, expert says. Continue reading …

GRIDIRON GOSSIP — Eagles Super Bowl champ's ex-wife reveals romance with former teammate in viral post. Continue reading …

CLASSROOM MISCONDUCT — Ex-middle school teacher accused of sexual encounters with student in car. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

WARTIME WISDOM — Ted Cruz says Trump's move to strike Iran 'most consequential decision' of his presidency. Continue reading …

BLUE BETRAYAL — Knives out for Fetterman as Democrats turn on one-time progressive star. Continue reading …

SHIELDING CRIMINALS — Johnson rips Dem sanctuary policies for working as ‘intended,’ allowing college student's murder. Continue reading …

MONETARY MILESTONE — Trump becomes first sitting president to have signature on US paper money. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

PETTY PRESS — Newsom team mocks 'conservative snowflakes' after gay-dating app insults spark homophobia claims. Continue reading …

UNLIKELY ALLIANCE — Trump praises blue city mayor for 'trying very hard' to improve after moderates took over leadership. Continue reading …

FEDERAL FAREWELL — Department of Education employees are working every day to put themselves 'out of a job,' but why? Continue reading …

BIAS EXPOSED — Judge who voided Musk pay package caught cheering his losses on social media. Continue reading …

OPINION

TED JENKIN — You can blame inflation for your bad finances. Or are you spending too much? Continue reading …

GREGG JARRETT — Robert Mueller’s tragic fall from grace and the damage he left in his wake. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

HARROWING HARDSHIP — TSA officers get their third $0 paycheck and the stories coming out are heartbreaking. Continue reading …

VICTORY LAP — Olympic legends break silence on ban of trans athletes in women's competitions. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Which robot took the White House spotlight? Which celeb got tense with Howie Mandel? Take the quiz here …

TOXIC TRENDS — Dangerous ‘gas station heroin’ spreads nationwide, prompting state bans. Continue reading …

HOLY COW — Did one animal have a "beef" with McDonald's? Check out this mad dash. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP — We can't let a mad man have a nuclear weapon. See video …

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON — Trump has negotiated in good faith, Democrats moved the goal post. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as negotiations with Iran unfold alongside escalating military operations, raising urgent questions about the path forward in a widening conflict. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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