Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Homeland Security

DHS arrests 5 illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes including manslaughter, child assault

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis described the suspects as 'depraved criminals' who should have never been in the US

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Rep Andy Ogles pushes bill to overhaul legal immigration, end chain migration Video

Rep Andy Ogles pushes bill to overhaul legal immigration, end chain migration

Rep. Andy Ogles R-Tenn., introduces the 'Assimilation Act' to overhaul legal immigration, ending chain migration and implementing merit-based criteria on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday announced the arrests of five illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes, including manslaughter, child sexual assault and carjacking.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out the arrests, which involved individuals from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala and Vietnam who had prior convictions for violent offenses, DHS said.

"Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for manslaughter, sexually assaulting a child, and carjacking," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "These types of depraved criminals should never have been in the U.S. in the first place."

IGNORED ICE DETAINERS ‘PUT LIVES AT RISK,’ DHS SAYS, TARGETING NEWSOM, PRITZKER, HEALEY

ICE arrests illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrests of five illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes, including manslaughter and child sexual assault. (Department of Homeland Security)

Bis said that ICE officers "are patriots who put their lives on the line to remove heinous criminals from our communities."

"Next time you see an ICE officer, thank them for their service to our nation," she added.

Angel Rodriguez-Padilla mugshot

Angel Rodriguez-Padilla, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was convicted of manslaughter in Dallas County, Texas, according to DHS. (Department of Homeland Security)

Among those arrested was Angel Rodriguez-Padilla, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras who was convicted of manslaughter in Dallas County, Texas, according to DHS.

NUMBER OF IMMIGRANTS IN BORDER COMMUNITIES PLUNGES THANKS TO TRUMP CRACKDOWN

Henri Oliva-Marroquin mugshot

Henri Oliva-Marroquin, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, according to DHS. (Department of Homeland Security)

DHS said that Henri Oliva-Marroquin, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Pedro Bahena-Mendoza mugshot

Pedro Bahena-Mendoza was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois, and is an illegal immigrant from Mexico, DHS said. (Department of Homeland Security)

The third individual identified by DHS was Pedro Bahena-Mendoza, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nehimias Isaac Aguilar-Velasquez mugshot

Convicted of aggravated assault, domestic violence and attempted sexual assault in Phoenix, Arizona, Nehimias Isaac Aguilar-Velasquez is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, according to DHS. (Department of Homeland Security)

According to DHS, Nehimias Isaac Aguilar-Velasquez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was convicted of aggravated assault, domestic violence and attempted sexual assault in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hung Thanh Dinh

Hung Thanh Dinh was convicted of carjacking with use of a firearm in Malibu, California, and is an illegal immigrant from Vietnam, DHS said. (Department of Homeland Security)

Hung Thanh Dinh, the fifth individual identified by DHS, is a criminal illegal immigrant from Vietnam who was convicted of carjacking with use of a firearm in Malibu, California.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue