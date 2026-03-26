DHS arrests 5 illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes including manslaughter, child assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday announced the arrests of five illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes, including manslaughter, child sexual assault and carjacking.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out the arrests, which involved individuals from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala and Vietnam who had prior convictions for violent offenses, DHS said.

"Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for manslaughter, sexually assaulting a child, and carjacking," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "These types of depraved criminals should never have been in the U.S. in the first place."

IGNORED ICE DETAINERS ‘PUT LIVES AT RISK,’ DHS SAYS, TARGETING NEWSOM, PRITZKER, HEALEY

Bis said that ICE officers "are patriots who put their lives on the line to remove heinous criminals from our communities."

"Next time you see an ICE officer, thank them for their service to our nation," she added.

Among those arrested was Angel Rodriguez-Padilla, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras who was convicted of manslaughter in Dallas County, Texas, according to DHS.

NUMBER OF IMMIGRANTS IN BORDER COMMUNITIES PLUNGES THANKS TO TRUMP CRACKDOWN

DHS said that Henri Oliva-Marroquin, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The third individual identified by DHS was Pedro Bahena-Mendoza, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to DHS, Nehimias Isaac Aguilar-Velasquez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was convicted of aggravated assault, domestic violence and attempted sexual assault in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hung Thanh Dinh, the fifth individual identified by DHS, is a criminal illegal immigrant from Vietnam who was convicted of carjacking with use of a firearm in Malibu, California.