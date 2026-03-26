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Detroit

Decorated Detroit police sergeant led ‘double life’ as serial rapist in disturbing case: prosecutor

Benjamin Wagner, 68, faces 14 charges including kidnapping after a cold case breakthrough linked to thousands of untested rape kits

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Retired Detroit police sergeant charged with acting as serial rapist Video

Retired Detroit police sergeant charged with acting as serial rapist

A former Detroit Police Department sergeant is charged with committing a series of rapes that went unsolved for decades. (Credit: FOX 2 Detroit)

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Officials in Michigan recently announced a slew of horrifying charges against a retired Detroit police sergeant accused of living a "double life" as a serial rapist.

Benjamin Wagner, 68, is facing 14 separate charges, including eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of kidnapping, stemming from alleged assaults against five young women and girls between 1999 and 2003. 

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 23 years old.

"The deplorable fact in this case is that the person that we are charging today has led a double life as a law enforcement officer and a serial rapist," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "… These charges are a culmination of a multi-year journey to justice. The alleged facts in this case are disturbing, unsettling and infuriating."

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Benjamin Wagner

Benjamin Wagner is pictured in an undated mugshot. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Authorities said Wagner targeted victims during the early morning hours on Detroit's northwest side while they were walking to school, home from work, or visiting friends. 

In each attack, he allegedly approached the victims from behind, pointed a pistol at them, forced them to an isolated location, and sexually assaulted them without a condom, according to Worthy.

The attacks happened just miles from his home, though officials denied his house being the "isolated location" the victims were brought to.

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Prosecutors and Detroit Police announced the charges at a news conference.

Prosecutors and Detroit Police announced the charges at a news conference. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Wagner served with the Detroit Police Department (DPD) from 1989 until he retired with commendations in 2017, working in various units including criminal investigations and tactical services. 

The breakthrough in the case was the result of a multi-year investigation connected to the 2009 discovery of more than 11,000 untested sexual assault kits abandoned in a DPD warehouse. 

Wagner was arrested earlier this month in Greenville, North Carolina — where he had been living since he left the department, and waived extradition to face charges in Michigan.

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Benjamin Wagner is pictured at a virtual court hearing via Zoom.

Benjamin Wagner is pictured at a virtual court hearing via Zoom. (FOX 2 Detroit)

He will not face time for potential weapons charges associated with the case, as the statute of limitations for that crime in Michigan is only six years.

The five victims who joined the case promptly reported the crimes when they happened and had sexual assault kits collected at that time.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy speaks at a news conference.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy speaks at a news conference about the case. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Officials urged any other potential victims who may have been assaulted by Wagner to contact the Detroit Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, noting cases may have gone unreported.

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Worthy did not confirm if Wagner had any contact with the victims while he was on duty, or had ever been the subject of internal affairs investigations or other criminal allegations during his career.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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