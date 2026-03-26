State Department reveals world's most dangerous countries for Americans

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The State Department has continued to update its travel advisories as the conflict with Iran and adversarial relationships with other nations continue to play out across the world. Americans going abroad could be targets for arbitrary arrests or attacks, the agency has warned.

In its interactive world map, the agency has branded several Middle Eastern countries as unsafe for Americans to travel to. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain have moved from Level 2 to Level 3 advisories, meaning Americans should exercise caution or reconsider their travels to those locations altogether, the New York Post first reported.

Iran itself has been branded a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" destination, with Americans facing risks of wrongful detention, violence, and kidnapping amid the unrest there.

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Last week, the State Department issued a worldwide security alert warning Americans to be cautious about threats from groups linked to Iran.

"From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you," Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned Americans and Israelis on Iranian state television.

Countries with a Level 4 warning ("Do Not Travel") include Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq, Libya, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen.

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The U.S. may not have a consular presence in those nations, and U.S. citizens there could have difficulty accessing services. Russia, in particular, has been known to wrongfully detain Americans for years.

Countries with a Level 3 advisory—meaning Americans should reconsider travel—include Bahrain, Colombia, Honduras, Israel, Nicaragua, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.

Countries where Americans should exercise increased caution (Level 2) include Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Greenland, Italy, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Parts of Mexico have been designated as Level 4 zones, including Sinaloa and Colima, while other states like Jalisco and Baja California are designated Level 3 due to cartel activity.

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The State Department recommends travelers enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which updates Americans with emails and alerts from U.S. embassies and consulates abroad.