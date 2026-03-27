Illegal immigrant confesses to 2 cold-blooded murders months apart: report

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An illegal immigrant is facing a slew of charges after he reportedly confessed to two separate murders in North Carolina that occurred months apart.

Angelvis Jesus Quintero Fernandez, 22, was taken into custody in Charlotte on Monday after an unrelated traffic stop, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

After speaking with investigators, Fernandez was reportedly charged with first-degree murder in the alleged shooting of Ludvin Antonio Guzman Morales, 44, earlier this year.

Authorities allege Morales was watching a fight on Central Avenue Jan. 24, when he tried to kick one of the suspects as the altercation moved further down the road, according to WBTV.

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Morales and the suspect began circling the area as they both tried to kick each other, but did not actually start a fight, police reportedly wrote in an affidavit.

Fernandez allegedly approached Morales from behind and shot him multiple times as he fell to the ground, WBTV reported.

The suspect and Fernandez then reportedly got into their vehicle and subsequently pulled up next to Morales to allegedly shoot him again before driving off.

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Morales’ lifeless body was found in the road at about 3:30 a.m., according to CMPD.

Authorities did not initially name a suspect in the days following the shooting.

On Sunday, authorities were called to El Paisano Restauranté in east Charlotte shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement .

Upon arriving, deputies found Luis Daniel Gutierrez Mora, 31, with life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

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Mora was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

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Investigators were able to match spent bullet casings found in January to Sunday’s murder case, according to WSOC.

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After his arrest in an unrelated traffic stop Wednesday, Fernandez allegedly confessed to both killings, WSOC reported.

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He was subsequently booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on two counts of murder and other charges and was denied bond, according to booking records.

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After news of his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Fernandez "to prevent him from reentering the community," the agency said in an X post .

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The arrest comes months after a high-profile stabbing incident involving an illegal immigrant on Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line light rail system.

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Warrants allege twice-deported illegal immigrant Oscar Solarzano, 33, of Honduras, who had an extensive criminal history, broke into a railroad car carrying a large fixed-blade knife in December and stabbed victim Kenyon Dobie.

Dobie survived the attack, but noted his body suffered "plenty damage," as doctors rushed to pump blood out of his lungs.

Solarzano was denied bond and will be released into ICE custody, according to a release order filed in Mecklenburg County.